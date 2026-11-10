Horoscope This Week

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ARIES

(March 21-April 20)

A pressing workplace matter may require your immediate attention. Your original approach can help you perform well in studies. Recognition from senior colleagues may boost your confidence. Your guidance and connections could help a younger family member move forward. A thoughtful approach will bring warmth to your romantic life. Travel to a faraway destination may become possible. An invitation to participate in an event or contest could come your way.

Lucky No.: 2 Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS

(April 21-May 20)

You may get an opportunity to contribute to an existing project at work. Trying to control others could lead to disappointment, while a tense professional situation may remain unresolved. Differences with your spouse need careful handling to prevent further distance. Rising expenses may strain your savings, and delayed payments could add to the pressure. A disagreement with your partner may take time to settle. A change of place can help you relax. Pay attention to your physical well-being.

Lucky No.: 22 Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

A demanding schedule may keep you occupied throughout the week. Learning a new skill can improve your professional prospects. Some may get an opportunity to travel for work. An investment could generate encouraging gains, allowing you to spend on home improvements. An unexpected romantic connection may develop for a few. Your willingness to support someone will earn appreciation. Choosing nutritious meals can benefit your health. Finding a suitable house may require more patience than expected.

Lucky No.: 18 Lucky Colour: Maroon

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CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

Pleasant interactions with relatives and close friends can make this week memorable. Someone in the family may offer timely assistance when you need it. At work, your ability to manage a colleague’s error could prevent complications. Greater understanding between partners will make married life more rewarding. Your financial position looks steady, while good health should help you remain active. Those hoping to find love may encounter an interesting prospect. Academic performance is also likely to remain encouraging.

Lucky No.: 9 Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO

(July 23-August 23)

Maintaining a flexible attitude will help you handle changing circumstances. An understanding with someone close may improve after a period of uncertainty. A professional concern is likely to find a favourable resolution. A promising business idea could begin showing financial potential. Romantic relationships should remain harmonious, and better money management may strengthen your security. Students can benefit from encouragement and cooperation among classmates. Road journeys are likely to be pleasant, and your health should remain reasonably stable.

Lucky No.: 1 Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO

(August 24-September 23)

A person may approach you with an offer or proposal worth considering. Spending quality time with loved ones can bring emotional satisfaction. An encounter with a former romantic interest may revive pleasant memories. At work, distractions could affect your efficiency, so stay focused on priorities. Your efforts to secure a salary increase may not receive an immediate response. Before committing funds to any new venture, assess its costs, risks and likely returns carefully.

Lucky No.: 4 Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA

(September 24-October 23)

A new responsibility may test your confidence, but approaching it methodically can make the task easier. Appreciation from colleagues or seniors could acknowledge your recent efforts. Discussions about career advancement or a pay revision may gain momentum. Improving your everyday habits can have a positive impact on your well-being. You may feel concerned about a relative living away from home. Spending meaningful time with your partner will bring comfort and keep your mood upbeat.

Lucky No.: 18 Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO

(October 24-November 22)

Keeping your commitments will be essential for building a stronger professional reputation. Work-related developments may not unfold as expected, requiring patience and practical decisions. Think carefully before making remarks that could offend someone. Romantic relationships may face a difficult phase, making honest communication especially important. Avoid experimenting with an unfamiliar vehicle in heavy traffic. Property-related disagreements could become complicated for some. Careful budgeting will help you manage a possible shortage of funds.

Lucky No.: 8 Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23-December 21)

Building positive relationships with influential colleagues can prove useful in your career. Those living away from their families may miss the comfort of home. Instead of worrying about professional rivals, concentrate on delivering quality results. Your finances appear manageable, although setting aside money regularly should become a priority. Home will offer a welcome opportunity to unwind after a busy day. Singles and couples alike may need to make a conscious effort to bring greater warmth and excitement into their romantic lives.

Lucky No.: 2 Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 21)

Addressing an important pending matter now can prevent it from becoming a bigger concern later. Some may move closer to the dream of purchasing their own home. Repetitive assignments at work could leave you questioning their value, so seek clarity about your goals. A family decision involving a younger member may require prompt action. Your partner is likely to respond positively to your romantic gestures. When evaluating investment opportunities, compare the available choices instead of rushing into a decision.

Lucky No.: 3 Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS

(January 22-February 19)

Taking a little time away from your usual routine can help restore your energy and concentration. Those recovering from illness may notice gradual improvement. Following consistent sleeping, eating and exercise habits will support your overall well-being. Business activities could bring mixed results, so remain adaptable. Encouragement from family members may give you the confidence to accept a new challenge. You may also accompany someone on a journey to another city.

Lucky No.: 7 Lucky Colour: Golden

PISCES

(February 20-March 20)

A delay in an important matter may test your patience, though the situation should not remain stagnant indefinitely. A family concern could occupy your thoughts and require a calm response. If your love life feels unsettled, taking the initiative to resolve misunderstandings may help restore harmony. Repeated requests from someone for daily transportation could become inconvenient, making clear boundaries necessary. Your professional circumstances may gradually become more stable. Reviewing spending habits and identifying practical ways to strengthen your finances will be important.

Lucky No.: 9 Lucky Colour: Brown