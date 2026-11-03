Horoscope This Week

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ARIES

(March 21-April 20)

Family members may hesitate to support you in a challenging undertaking, making progress difficult. Workplace transfers between departments could bring unexpected complications. Avoid dwelling on pessimistic thoughts, as they may affect your emotional well-being. A supportive friend will prove helpful in your studies. Keep your ambitions realistic to prevent unnecessary disappointment. Changes in official policies may also alter the expected outcome of an important matter.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS

(April 21-May 20)

Domestic concerns could disturb your peace of mind and affect your mood. Money lent to a friend may take longer than expected to return. Arranging the necessary resources for a pending task might require extra effort. Be mindful of your words, as criticism of others can easily invite similar treatment. Attempts to turn someone against a person you dislike may not succeed. You may also discover that certain people you trusted are gradually moving towards the opposing side.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

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GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

Progress in your studies is likely to meet your expectations, bringing a sense of satisfaction. Financial gains may grow gradually, helping you improve your lifestyle. Those seeking a rewarding proessional assignment could receive a promising opportunity. Single individuals may find themselves drawn towards someone special, opening the door to romance. However, avoid interfering in other people’s private matters, as unnecessary curiosity could create avoidable complications.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

A demanding assignment could keep you occupied at work for much of the week. Students should remain alert and avoid careless errors to improve their examination results. Spotting a financial mistake early will help you prevent an awkward situation. Couples who have experienced communication gaps may begin to reconnect and resolve lingering differences. Your health is likely to remain stable. However, relying too heavily on others to meet your expenses could affect how people perceive you.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO

(July 23-August 23)

Your proactive attitude and willingness to take responsibility may earn appreciation from senior colleagues. Property transactions could prove rewarding, particularly if you are considering selling an asset. Those working extended hours should maintain regular meals, as neglecting their health may cause discomfort. Consistent effort will be essential for academic success. Completing an important responsibility efficiently will bring considerable satisfaction. An invitation to a distinguished event could add excitement to your week.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

VIRGO

(August 24-September 23)

Encouragement from family members may strengthen your academic performance and boost your confidence. Property consultants, brokers and intermediaries could experience favourable business activity. Those aiming to improve their fitness are likely to adopt healthier habits and become more disciplined. Couples who have been apart for a considerable period may enjoy a romantic reunion. A spiritual visit or journey could bring inner peace and clarity. At work, stick to the original plan instead of introducing changes at the last moment.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA

(September 24-October 23)

Administrative delays may finally ease, allowing you to move forward with an important plan. A thoughtful outing with your spouse, such as a movie or theatre visit, could make your relationship more enjoyable. Following a consistent daily schedule may improve your overall fitness. Some of you may consider enrolling in a course to expand your knowledge. Students should rely on thorough preparation rather than guesswork. A change of surroundings could introduce you to refreshing experiences that leave a positive impression.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO

(October 24-November 22)

A family excursion may bring everyone closer and create pleasant memories. Those hoping to find a compatible partner could receive encouraging romantic developments. Writers, editors and others in similar professions may face an increased workload. An older family member’s health could improve more than anticipated, easing your concerns. Your ability to persuade others to assist you may prove particularly effective. Financial resources are likely to remain comfortable, while promising investment opportunities may attract your attention.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23-December 21)

A new job opportunity may offer improved earnings along with better benefits. People engaged in research could explore fresh ideas and develop innovative approaches. A family gathering may provide the perfect setting to reconnect with relatives. Making healthier lifestyle choices can help you move closer to your fitness goals. Trainees and students at professional institutes may perform exceptionally well against their peers. Joining a gym or fitness centre is also possible. Although academic motivation may fluctuate, your existing preparation should help you stay on track.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 21)

Your dedication at work may leave a favourable impression on your supervisor. Encouragement from friends and well-wishers could make academic challenges easier to handle. Newly married couples may consider setting up an independent home to enjoy greater privacy. Revisiting cherished memories with an old friend or relative could provide emotional comfort. An improvement in income is indicated, adding to your financial confidence. Professional activities may keep you occupied throughout the week, with several matters demanding your attention.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS

(January 22-February 19)

An expensive item on your wish list could become affordable through an attractive discount. Pay closer attention to your eating and drinking habits to avoid unnecessary health concerns. A sporting event or physical activity may introduce you to someone who shares your interests and outlook. Engineering professionals could experience encouraging developments in their careers. If a suitable opportunity comes your way, assess its potential carefully and act promptly when the timing is right.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES

(February 20-March 20)

Those handling demanding professional responsibilities may achieve a significant breakthrough. You could take charge of organising a celebration or special gathering, earning appreciation for your planning and coordination. Employees may receive an additional financial benefit or a pleasant surprise in their salary. Make your well-being a priority despite a busy schedule. Conflicting demands may arise from different sides, requiring you to make a clear and independent decision. If you struggle to understand things quickly, you may benefit from patience and guidance.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue