Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES

(March 21–April 20)

Your actions may attract someone’s attention, so maintain a thoughtful approach in your dealings. A new environment could offer you comfort and hospitality without putting extra pressure on your budget. For a long-distance journey, travelling by train may be a more convenient choice. Someone you feel attracted to could take the initiative and express interest in you. Choosing an alternate route may help you reach your destination faster and avoid heavy traffic.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS

(April 21–May 20)

Making peace with someone you have had differences with can restore your peace of mind. Progress in studies may be moderate, but consistent effort can bring stronger results. Organising your responsibilities systematically will make your work more productive. You may feel generous with money, but thoughtful spending will help protect your savings. A positive and lively family member can bring warmth and lift your spirits.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI

(May 21–June 21)

A young family member may make an important choice related to career or marriage, bringing happiness to everyone at home. A promising opportunity could emerge from your current professional involvement, so remain alert to possibilities around you. Those serving in uniform can expect flexibility regarding leave. Contributing to a social cause may give you a deep feeling of fulfilment.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

- ADVERTISEMENT -

CANCER

(June 22–July 22)

The professional area may require greater attention to bring the satisfaction you seek. Staying focused will be important for maintaining your academic performance. Earlier investments could strengthen your financial position. Homemakers may need to manage household responsibilities independently for a while. Your confidence can help you handle romantic competition with maturity. Taking better care of yourself will help maintain your energy and wellbeing.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO

(July 23–August 23)

A property investment made earlier could turn out to be highly rewarding. Fresh and innovative ideas may open the door to impressive achievements. A determined attitude will help you overcome professional challenges with confidence. Romantic possibilities may emerge when you discover someone who matches your expectations. Those planning an overseas journey can look forward to a relatively smooth experience.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO

(August 24–September 23)

A valuable professional opportunity may come your way, so make sure you take full advantage of it. Following medical guidance carefully can support a quicker recovery and better wellbeing. Important study material or notes may reach you at the right time and prove extremely useful. Your dedication and consistent performance could earn appreciation from your senior or make you stand out at work.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA

(September 24–October 23)

Rising expenses may make it important to review your financial priorities. Be mindful while communicating, as a small issue could unnecessarily affect a relationship. Efforts to win back your partner’s favour may require patience and genuine understanding. A much-needed change of surroundings may take a little longer than expected. Although routine responsibilities at work may feel monotonous, completing them will remain important.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO

(October 24–November 22)

Your professional abilities are likely to receive the appreciation they deserve. A cheerful mindset can keep you motivated and emotionally uplifted throughout the week. Positive developments at work will help create a more encouraging environment. Working together with others may bring recognition for your contribution. A pending payment connected with something bought for a senior may finally be received in full. A comfortable home atmosphere will give you plenty of opportunities to unwind.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23–December 21)

Your curiosity may draw you towards learning, reading or exploring an intellectually stimulating subject. A new transportation option could make your daily commute easier. Investing in property may offer promising long-term financial potential. An attraction towards a colleague could develop, and encouraging responses may make the connection more interesting. Keeping a close watch on unnecessary spending will help maintain financial balance.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN

(December 22–January 21)

The timing of a request may influence the response you receive, so choose your moment carefully. Without proper supervision, a task could take longer than expected and disrupt your original schedule. Improving your financial position is possible, but it will require focused action and discipline. Meeting someone from your past may feel less exciting than you had imagined. Previous emotional experiences may make you more cautious about entering a new romantic connection.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

(January 22–February 19)

Your honest and straightforward nature can earn the trust and respect of senior people. A career-related decision may finally bring a sense of relief and clarity. Those preparing for a competition have encouraging prospects ahead. Earlier investments could contribute further to your financial growth. Purchasing something luxurious may now fit comfortably within your budget. A fun-filled adventure with friends could make the week particularly memorable.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES

(February 20–March 20)

A desired outcome may require your personal initiative, so take practical steps rather than waiting for things to happen. You may spend meaningful time discussing plans or organising something special with your family. Travelling to meet loved ones can bring excitement and emotional warmth. Your support at work may leave a lasting impression on someone who values your assistance. Sharing a thoughtful suggestion with a senior could enhance your reputation and professional standing.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: White