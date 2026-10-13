Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES

(March 21-April 20)

Listen carefully to advice or opinions coming your way, as they may contain something valuable. Your family is likely to stand firmly behind you and encourage your plans. Romance gets a refreshing boost as your partner makes thoughtful efforts to bring more warmth into the relationship. A spontaneous outing or short drive can provide an enjoyable break from your usual surroundings. Some of you may shop for new furniture, gadgets, or useful household items.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS

(April 21-May 20)

Students may see a promising development in their studies, so stay hopeful and continue putting in your best effort. Your current professional responsibilities can bring a strong sense of accomplishment. Support from a dependable friend will strengthen your confidence and help you handle situations with greater ease. Financially, you may have sufficient resources to consider a significant purchase or investment.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

The coming days can bring encouraging progress in both your personal and professional life. Those seeking to improve their relationship may willingly invest more time and attention in their partner. Take suitable precautions against changing weather conditions to maintain your wellbeing. When seeking approval for something important, winning your spouse’s confidence may be necessary.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

- ADVERTISEMENT -

CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

A fresh opportunity for change is emerging, making this an ideal time to embrace a different approach. Small improvements in your daily habits can contribute to better overall fitness. A task that requires your physical presence may need to be handled personally rather than delegated. If you are not particularly interested in romance at the moment, being honest with your partner will help avoid misunderstandings.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: White

LEO

(July 23-August 23)

Choosing the most suitable candidate for a particular position may prove more challenging than expected. A pressing matter at home will demand your immediate attention, and you are likely to handle it responsibly. Healthy competition in the workplace can motivate you to raise your performance and showcase your abilities. Financial discipline will remain important, encouraging you to focus on saving and controlling unnecessary expenses.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO

(August 24-September 23)

An uncertain situation may keep you curious for a while, but the final outcome is likely to favour you. Your efforts at work can help you strengthen your professional position and gain greater recognition. Job seekers may receive promising opportunities or interview calls in the days ahead. Smart financial planning and your ability to anticipate developments will help maintain stability. A generous gesture or extra effort made for someone could earn you genuine appreciation.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA

(September 24-October 23)

You may find yourself with an opportunity to respond to someone who has treated you unfairly, so choose your actions wisely. Your popularity and reputation among friends and acquaintances can improve. Singles or those hoping for romance may find exciting possibilities developing soon. Be mindful of impulsive shopping, as unnecessary purchases could affect your budget. Maintaining consistency in your daily routine will be important for keeping your energy levels balanced.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour:Cream

SCORPIO

(October 24-November 22)

Your fortunate circumstances are likely to support you even when a situation appears challenging. Earlier investments may begin delivering returns, strengthening your overall financial position. Choosing nutritious food and healthier habits can help you stay energetic throughout the week. A demanding professional schedule may leave you with limited personal time, so make an effort to create some space for yourself.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23-December 21)

An idea may appear attractive despite seeming difficult to execute right now, so consider all aspects before moving ahead. This is a favourable period for clearing unfinished responsibilities and bringing pending work to completion. A project or initiative that you recently started may begin showing encouraging progress. Quality time with family and close friends can bring plenty of enjoyment and help you unwind.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 21)

Avoid becoming overly invested in someone too quickly, as maintaining healthy boundaries will be important. A family member’s behaviour may leave you dissatisfied, but handling the matter calmly can prevent unnecessary tension. Not receiving recognition for an important professional opportunity may feel disappointing, yet staying composed will help you move forward. Interestingly, romance could enter your life through an unexpected situation or connection.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS

(January 22-February 19)

Looking at an existing situation from a fresh perspective can help you understand it more clearly. Those working in government services may receive appreciation, recognition, or an opportunity to be honoured for their contribution. Earlier investments could generate healthy returns and improve your financial comfort. Your interactions with others are likely to become smoother, helping you feel more confident within your social circle. A romantic expression or proposal from someone may pleasantly surprise you. If your relationship has become routine, introducing new experiences can bring back excitement.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES

(February 20-March 20)

A change in circumstances may encourage you to look at someone differently and reconsider an earlier judgement. A regular flow of income can provide greater financial confidence and security. Paying attention to your eating habits should be enough to support your fitness and overall wellbeing. Your ability to understand the situation before others can help you stay prepared and avoid unnecessary involvement.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta