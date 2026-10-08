Horoscope This Week

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ARIES

(March 21-April 20)

Changing circumstances may encourage you to rethink some of your plans. Financial conditions are likely to become more favourable, giving you scope to consider a property investment. Those dealing with prolonged health concerns may notice encouraging improvement. A comparatively relaxed schedule is indicated for people working in hospitality and service industries. Students can look forward to satisfactory progress in their studies. A leisure trip could provide the perfect opportunity to refresh your mind.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS

(April 21-May 20)

If you need assistance, be willing to approach others rather than waiting for them to step forward. Recent developments at home may leave you somewhat emotionally unsettled. Competition from a highly capable colleague could make you work harder to stay ahead. Retailers and business owners may have to deal with slower sales during this period. Protect yourself from sudden weather changes to maintain your wellbeing. A familiar person may turn to you for a favour.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

Your ideas are ready to move from planning to execution, provided you keep those involved informed. Someone who has genuine feelings for you may show increased interest and attention. A refreshing getaway to a cooler destination could be on the cards. Professional matters are likely to settle smoothly without creating major complications. You may need to reconsider health advice if it does not suit your daily routine.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

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CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

Your support may be needed by someone within your social circle, and your assistance could make a meaningful difference. At the same time, certain interactions with people close to you may leave you feeling that your kindness is being taken for granted. Work may continue to present small issues that require your attention. A promising deal could face unexpected delays before reaching completion. Keeping unnecessary spending under control will help maintain financial stability.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO

(July 23-August 23)

Seeking assistance from an experienced person may help you achieve your academic goals more effectively. Adopting better lifestyle habits can bring noticeable benefits to your overall wellbeing. Stay attentive to workplace developments, as minor matters could become difficult to manage if overlooked. If a major purchase for your home is currently beyond your budget, postponing it may be the wiser choice. A break from your usual routine may appeal to some of you.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO

(August 24-September 23)

Make suitable arrangements for a travelling companion, as someone may decide to accompany you unexpectedly. Your consistent efforts to establish a strong professional reputation are likely to receive recognition. Money that has been pending for some time may finally come through. New ideas and a more expressive approach can bring renewed excitement to your romantic life. A family outing may also be planned, giving everyone an opportunity to spend quality time together.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA

(September 24-October 23)

Making your abilities more visible will be important if you want to stand out professionally. Some students may successfully overcome a demanding academic challenge. Mutual understanding, loyalty and respect can make your relationship increasingly satisfying. Those looking to improve their fitness may begin exercising or join a gym. Before putting your savings into any investment, examine the terms and conditions carefully. Unfavourable weather could affect your travel plans.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO

(October 24-November 22)

Taking a step back and observing the situation may help you handle matters more effectively. Positive news could arrive regarding your career or workplace. Those uncertain about their future in a particular professional area may finally gain greater confidence and stability. Financial efforts are likely to bring substantial rewards and strengthen your wealth prospects. Staying committed to fitness can leave you feeling healthier and more energetic. Spending time on a favourite hobby will provide an enjoyable escape from monotony.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23-December 21)

A smart and timely decision can help you transform a challenging situation into an opportunity. Consistency between words and actions in your relationship will strengthen trust between you and your partner. A close person may invite you on a holiday, promising plenty of enjoyable moments. You are likely to come across a property that matches your financial expectations. Handling workplace challenges while maintaining a positive equation with your superior will give you a strong sense of accomplishment.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 21)

Spending too much time thinking about matters outside your control could create unnecessary mental pressure. Not everyone you approach for advice may offer the genuine support you expect. Your partner is likely to stand firmly by you, helping your relationship grow stronger. A much-anticipated journey may require postponement or cancellation. Stay alert to promising professional openings and make the most of them. Assistance from an influential contact may prove valuable. Give proper attention to your wellbeing and trust your own judgement while making important choices.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS

(January 22-February 19)

A new development may bring much-needed reassurance and ease your concerns. Harmony is likely to prevail within the family, creating a pleasant atmosphere at home. A younger member of the family may accomplish something that makes you feel proud. You may not currently have the enthusiasm to take on unfamiliar or demanding responsibilities at work. Those involved in speculative activities may find the period challenging, though losses are likely to remain limited. Romance looks promising as you make thoughtful efforts to move your relationship forward.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES

(February 20-March 20)

Recognition and appreciation from someone important may boost your confidence. A warm and satisfying atmosphere is indicated in family matters. Your social calendar may become quite active, with you taking an enthusiastic role in gatherings and interactions. Businesspeople can expect encouraging returns from a profitable transaction. Students may move closer to achieving a long-held academic ambition. Your contribution at work is likely to be valued by influential people, supporting continued professional growth.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach