Horoscope This Week

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ARIES

(March 21-April 20)

Try to avoid letting jealousy show in your behaviour, especially in situations that can easily be misunderstood. A family member may offer guidance that proves valuable, so consider their words carefully. You could feel drawn towards someone unexpected, though you may prefer to take things slowly before beginning a relationship. Travel and daily commuting should become smoother as your confidence grows. A sudden financial gain may also brighten the week for some.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS

(April 21-May 20)

A pleasant development at home is likely to bring happiness and give you something to celebrate. Your approach towards professional responsibilities will become more focused, helping you achieve good results. Friends and acquaintances are likely to stand by you when needed. You will be able to handle social pressure without compromising your own choices. At the same time, you may prefer taking a relaxed approach towards your workload.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

Your social calendar may remain active, giving you plenty of opportunities to connect and enjoy yourself. However, ignoring sensible warnings could create unnecessary complications, so think carefully before taking a risk. You may still need more confidence when dealing with challenging situations directly. Students should pay attention to the quality and completeness of their assignments. Avoid unnecessary spending, and choose nutritious food to keep your energy levels steady.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

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CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

Be selective about the advice you receive, as someone around you may not have your best interests in mind. Staying away from discouraging influences will help you remain focused on your goals. A mistake at home could lead to a strong reaction from your parents, so handle family matters with care. Emotional support from your partner can bring a sense of comfort and closeness. Earlier dues may finally reach you, while a work assignment may not be particularly appealing. Surround yourself with people who encourage your growth.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO

(July 23-August 23)

Give immediate attention to an important matter instead of putting it off for later. Your consistent efforts are likely to receive appreciation and help you regain momentum professionally. Students preparing for examinations may achieve the results they have been working towards. A senior family member could provide useful direction at an important stage. You may also come across an investment opportunity that offers promising financial potential.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO

(August 24-September 23)

Recognition may come your way through an important nomination, selection, or position of responsibility. Students are likely to notice encouraging progress in their academic performance. Financial conditions should remain comfortable, allowing you to spend on things that bring you happiness. Your actions may effectively silence someone who frequently challenges or argues with you. Love life can become sweeter as your partner expresses affection through thoughtful gestures and gifts.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA

(September 24-October 23)

Those looking for marriage may receive encouraging developments, with a suitable alliance becoming possible. Your ability to understand complicated professional matters is likely to earn appreciation from senior colleagues. A holiday with loved ones can bring memorable and refreshing experiences. Romantic prospects look promising, and quality time with your partner can strengthen emotional bonding. Positive lifestyle changes and greater self-control may noticeably improve your overall well-being. An enjoyable hobby or leisure activity could also occupy your free time.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO

(October 24-November 22)

Your ability to manage delicate professional situations may earn you greater trust and recognition. An exciting journey could be on the cards, bringing a refreshing change of environment. Your originality and creative thinking may stand out in an important work assignment. Fashion designers, architects, and those in creative fields may attract profitable opportunities. You are likely to play an influential role during discussions or collaborative meetings. Support from an elder in the family can provide emotional reassurance. Those managing the household may finally get the chance to introduce some long-awaited improvements.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23-December 21)

Rely more on your own judgment rather than expecting others to step in whenever you need assistance. Keep an eye on your expenses, as an impulsive purchase could later seem unnecessary. Professional competition may become more intense, encouraging you to sharpen your efforts. Taking care of the needs of an elder at home can create greater harmony within the family. You may feel concerned about the academic progress of someone close to you, but avoid allowing worry to affect your peace of mind. Someone could attempt to influence your decisions, so remain firm about your priorities.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 21)

You are likely to become more comfortable with your professional schedule and establish a steady rhythm at work. Not every opinion needs to be expressed, particularly when a sensitive conversation could create unnecessary tension. Maintaining tact with your spouse will help preserve harmony during the week. Those in relationships may feel disappointed if their partner fails to follow through on a commitment. A long-distance journey could become slightly uncomfortable if you are not at ease with your fellow traveller.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS

(January 22-February 19)

Pay close attention to every detail before finalising an agreement or business arrangement. Your financial position is likely to strengthen, giving you greater confidence about future plans. A lingering health concern may gradually ease, allowing you to feel more comfortable. A professional contact could approach you for assistance or a favour. Support from someone at home may help restore balance to domestic responsibilities. Travel may also create an unexpected opportunity to meet someone who could develop into a romantic connection.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES

(February 20-March 20)

Take some time to review your professional choices and consider which direction best suits your long-term goals. Keeping too many things to yourself could make your parents suspicious, so maintaining openness at home will be helpful. Romance may require discretion for now, particularly if you are trying to keep a relationship private. Determination and consistent effort can help you perform well despite strong competition. Your positive energy is likely to attract people and make you especially engaging in social situations.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron