Horoscope This Week

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ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20)

A harmonious atmosphere at home may bring comfort and happiness to you and your loved ones. Take good care of your well-being and avoid neglecting your routine. At work, your abilities and expertise may be put to the test, allowing you to prove yourself. A short break or weekend outing may help you refresh your mind. Those waiting for possession of a booked property may receive encouraging news. Building new professional connections can also add value to your social circle.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20)

Your dedication can help you move steadily towards your goals. Finances are likely to remain manageable, while thoughtful planning may further strengthen your savings. A change or addition within the family may require patience and understanding. A solo journey could offer you peace and a refreshing change of scene. Your confidence may make social interactions easier and more enjoyable. Students can benefit from collaborative learning and exchanging ideas. Staying focused and maintaining a constructive attitude can bring satisfying results.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21)

Giving proper attention to your fitness and daily routine can help you maintain your energy. Professional responsibilities may require precision and a more composed approach. Students may discover fresh ideas and experience encouraging progress in their studies. Expanding your circle through work and social interactions can open interesting possibilities. Instead of rushing into travel plans, use this period to organise a more comfortable trip for later. Financially, strengthening your resources and making practical investments may prove beneficial.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

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CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Warm conversations and meaningful moments may bring greater closeness to your romantic life. A morning walk or another simple fitness activity can keep you active and refreshed. Professionally, developing a specialised skill may improve your growth prospects. Property-related matters may show promise and encourage you to explore further opportunities. Your ability to adapt and make independent choices can work in your favour. Travel may bring relaxation and enjoyable experiences. Students can gain from exchanging notes and learning together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23)

A balanced approach towards money can help you manage your resources effectively. The support and companionship of family members may bring emotional satisfaction. It may be wise to review property matters carefully and make decisions after proper consideration. Your connections with people around you may become warmer, including those within your neighbourhood. A change of surroundings or a quick break could help restore your enthusiasm. Students can improve their performance through better planning and teamwork. Confidence and an optimistic mindset can guide you through the week successfully.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23)

Romance may bring affectionate moments and a deeper sense of emotional connection. Family relationships may benefit from patience, open communication and quality time together. Your career could bring changing circumstances, but your abilities can help you handle new responsibilities effectively. Exploring suitable property opportunities may prove worthwhile, especially after careful research. Travel plans may need some flexibility. Students can make good use of this period by completing assignments and focusing on important projects without allowing distractions to interfere.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23)

Your relationships may feel warmer and more affectionate, making this a pleasant period for love and companionship. Financial progress may remain steady, and smart management of your resources can enhance long-term benefits. A calm and understanding approach can help maintain harmony within the family. An unexpected journey may add excitement to your routine. Property decisions may require patience and careful timing. Creative ideas can emerge from your everyday experiences. Students may benefit greatly from maintaining positive communication with teachers and mentors.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Your financial position may remain stable, allowing you to plan your expenses with confidence. Couples may experience stronger emotional intensity and deeper involvement with one another. A property or land-related opportunity may begin to look more promising. Travel arrangements are likely to move forward smoothly. Your quick thinking can help you handle different social situations with ease. Students should follow a disciplined study routine to stay organised and productive. Consistency, patience and self-belief can gradually bring the results you desire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Looking after your physical well-being should remain an important priority. Healthy meals and regular activity can help you feel more energetic. Family bonds may grow stronger when you invest time and effort in maintaining them. On the romantic front, patience and understanding can help create greater emotional comfort. An overseas journey may bring exciting experiences and new perspectives. Your creative abilities could shine brightly during this period. Property management or acquisition may also demand your attention. Students can achieve more by following an organised and effective study method.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Financial gains may give you greater confidence to plan for future ambitions. Paying attention to your physical needs and maintaining a healthy routine can support overall wellness. Existing relationships may benefit from greater commitment, care and understanding. Buying a property or improving your current home may remain on your mind. A family trip could create memorable moments and strengthen bonds. Participating in meaningful activities or community work may bring personal satisfaction. Students can gain valuable practical knowledge through internships or hands-on learning opportunities.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19)

A family gathering can provide a wonderful opportunity to share thoughts and understand each other better. Property-related plans may require careful evaluation before taking the next step. Your social presence may attract attention and help you connect with interesting people. The value of your assets may show gradual improvement. Travel plans may need to remain flexible due to changing conditions. Students can benefit from reviewing their current progress and identifying areas where extra effort can lead to better results.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20)

A practical approach can help you manage financial matters and explore new possibilities for improvement. Giving priority to your health and daily comfort can make you feel more balanced. Romance may bring exciting developments, and a meaningful connection could add joy to your life. Property matters may require attention, but consistent effort can help you move towards a suitable solution. Planning a break or holiday may offer the relaxation you need. Taking part in community activities or volunteering can help you build valuable connections and enjoy a stronger sense of belonging.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream