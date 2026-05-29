Horoscope This Week

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ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20)

This week brings a blend of peace and renewed enthusiasm. Professional life may witness remarkable progress if you embrace modern methods and fresh ideas. Taking care of your mental well-being will reflect positively on your personal relationships. Building strong professional contacts can open new doors. Romance may surprise you with a heartfelt gesture. Handling family matters with patience will ease tensions. Some may enjoy the beauty of island destinations. Financially, a family gain or inheritance may come your way soon. Students are likely to shine academically. Your social charm could make you the centre of attention.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20)

A lively and rewarding week lies ahead. Career growth is indicated, possibly through a raise or better position. Financial matters look favourable, especially for loans with good terms. Relationships may rekindle warmth after a gap. Natural remedies could improve lingering health concerns. Guidance may be needed for a younger family member. Relaxation with friends will uplift your mood. Be cautious about property-related legal issues. Academic prospects, including scholarships, appear promising. Overall, luck seems to be on your side.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21)

Expect a fast-paced and productive week. Strong leadership and planning skills will help you manage responsibilities effectively. Financial support for your plans may come easily. Romantic life may feel intense and passionate. A positive mindset can improve health conditions. Forgiveness may restore peace at home. Travel planning with loved ones could go smoothly. Stay alert in property matters to avoid poor deals. Academic success may come through teamwork. Your integrity will earn admiration.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

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CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Adventure and new experiences may define your week. Smart financial handling can strengthen your savings. Family bonds, especially with in-laws, may grow stronger. Someone you admire might notice you. Preventive care will keep health issues away. Taking calculated risks at work could bring recognition. Travel to scenic hill areas may excite you. Property management will require trusted assistance. Consistent effort will bring academic success. Your ability to resolve conflicts will stand out.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23)

A fulfilling and productive phase awaits. Social and professional networking can boost your career visibility. Business-minded individuals may see encouraging results. Emotional understanding will strengthen romantic bonds. Alternative therapies may bring quick health relief. Travel to picturesque places could inspire creativity. Property disputes may be resolved through patience. Avoid procrastination in studies to prevent stress. Missing opportunities due to delay is possible.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23)

This week may bring growth and prosperity. Financial achievements could reach new heights. Family support will help resolve sibling disagreements. Small compromises can improve love life. Wellness activities may refresh your body and mind. Freelancing opportunities may benefit young professionals. A spiritual visit can bring peace. Property investments may prove profitable. Academic recognition is likely. Your dreams may start taking shape.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23)

A balanced and satisfying week is ahead. Skill development will help you move forward professionally. Business expansion may be possible with proper planning. Family gatherings or spiritual events will bring joy. Love may enter your life unexpectedly. Healthy lifestyle choices will improve well-being. Travel plans may face minor delays, so stay prepared. Buying a vacation home is possible. Knowledge of legal matters can be beneficial. You may finally gain recognition.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22)

The week begins on a pleasant note. Teamwork will enhance your professional growth. Investments may yield good returns. Family elders’ blessings can guide the younger generation. Avoid making impulsive decisions in relationships. Stay hydrated and avoid overexertion. Exploring heritage sites may fascinate you. Selling property could be smooth with the right help. Improving communication skills will boost confidence. Following your passions will bring inner satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21)

A joyful and peaceful time is expected. Job opportunities matching your skills may arise. Financial stability may improve after a slow phase. Research is key before choosing wellness treatments. A family reunion may bring emotional happiness. You may prefer focusing on self-growth over relationships. Travel opportunities look exciting. Suitable commercial property options may appear. Creative ideas will be appreciated academically. Positive karma may support your progress.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21)

This week appears promising overall. Dedication at work may help you settle into a new role successfully. Paying attention to finances will improve stability. Relaxation techniques can reduce stress. Emotional moments may deepen your bond with your partner. Handle family disagreements calmly. A romantic getaway may refresh your mind. Property matters will remain clear and stable. Business knowledge will prove useful. Your individuality will help you stand out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19)

An energetic and rewarding week is on the horizon. Guidance from experienced colleagues will help you manage responsibilities. Financial strategies may bring steady gains. Chronic health issues may need proper care. Adjusting to family changes will maintain harmony. Honest conversations can resolve relationship issues. Travel plans may turn out exciting. Joint property deals could be profitable. Academic efforts may bring excellent results. Your ambition will keep you motivated.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20)

A week full of possibilities and growth awaits. Constructive feedback may help you improve professionally. Profits from foreign investments are likely. Family members will support your decisions. Proper care and remedies may help a child recover. Thoughtful gestures will strengthen your relationship. Work-related travel may be demanding. Property matters may be handled fairly by authorities. Academic performance looks positive. Curiosity will lead to learning and progress.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow