Horoscope This Week

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ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20)

This month is ideal to move forward confidently with your plans. Improving your skills now can bring good results later. Some may get busy preparing for a family gathering. Smart financial planning will help in managing future expenses. Love life improves with emotional understanding. Health remains supportive. Solo travel may feel tiring, so plan wisely. Property matters with relatives can be beneficial. Your personality may inspire others.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20)

You may come across fresh opportunities this month. Staying calm will help you succeed in career matters. Minor conflicts at home may arise due to stress. Business expansion can improve finances. Communication can heal relationship issues. Focus on a healthy diet. Property-related concerns may get resolved. Sudden travel plans may be costly. Interest in spirituality may grow.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21)

This month brings positive developments. Creative thinking will help you shine at work. Family harmony may get disturbed due to younger members. Avoid unnecessary big expenses like luxury vehicles. Love life may move to the next level. Health stays strong. Avoid tiring travel plans. Property deals may bring extra costs. Your independent thinking leads to success.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

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CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22)

New chances may come your way this month. Your efforts at work will be recognised. It’s a good time to resolve family misunderstandings. Investment opportunities may be profitable. Romantic moments can bring back excitement. Physical activity keeps you fit. Trips with others will be enjoyable. Be careful before buying property. Students can perform well.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23)

This month may surprise you in a good way. Work responsibilities may increase. Marriage prospects in the family may improve. Old investments may give small gains. Be cautious in relationships. Stress may affect mental health, so stay balanced. Think carefully before relocating. Property investments may bring profit. Consistent effort will help you achieve goals.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23)

Changes this month will bring growth opportunities. Lack of planning may affect business work. Support from siblings will be helpful. Income sources may increase. Some couples may take their relationship to the next level. Try new fitness routines. Travel planning with loved ones will be joyful. Property deals can give good returns. Stay honest in social matters.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23)

Unexpected gains are possible this month. Job opportunities abroad may come. Family harmony needs cooperation from everyone. Avoid risky financial decisions. Emotional bonding will strengthen love life. Good sleep and diet will improve health. Foreign travel may be expensive but insightful. Property disputes may take time. Take control of situations confidently.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Keep your mind open to new possibilities this month. Career challenges may bring growth. Family gatherings may bring happiness. Safe investments can give stable returns. Spending time with your partner improves relationships. Maintain health through routine habits. A spiritual trip may be planned. Good time to invest in property. Students may perform better with preparation.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21)

This month may bring ups and downs. Hard work is necessary for career growth. A new addition in the family can bring joy. Side income opportunities may appear. Express your feelings openly in relationships. Change your fitness routine if needed. Some may travel abroad. Property in distant areas can be profitable. Social life may feel tiring.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21)

This month brings new experiences. Hiring the right people may be challenging at work. Flexibility will improve family relations. Avoid big expenses if finances are tight. Romantic outings can strengthen bonds. A fresh mindset can improve health. Nature trips may refresh you. Property investments may give good returns. Kind actions will improve your image.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19)

This month may feel unpredictable. Your efforts at work may go unnoticed. Include family in decisions to maintain peace. Avoid careless spending. Love life may bring big surprises. Stay positive for better health. Short breaks may help you relax. Take advice before major property decisions. Creative thinking will help you grow.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Success is likely this month if you stay focused. Hard work will bring results. Pay attention to children’s needs. Investing wisely can bring gains. You may balance work and love life well. Exercise and meditation will support health. Plan carefully before travel. Location matters more in property decisions. Your courage will help you move forward steadily.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach