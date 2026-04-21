Horoscope This Week

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ARIES

(March 21 – April 20)

This week, competitors may act quickly and create obstacles in your plans. On the social side, explaining your viewpoint could feel challenging. Work matters may bring some pressure, so stay calm while handling responsibilities. You might start thinking about new ways to increase your income. Mentally, you could feel slightly restless and may wish for a short break or a change in environment. A positive marriage proposal may come for someone eligible in the family.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS

(April 21 – May 20)

At the workplace, a difficult task may come your way, but your practical approach will help you manage it successfully. There are chances of being honoured at a function or being invited as a special guest. Family elders may begin discussions about a suitable alliance for you or a family member. Financial conditions look promising as new earning opportunities appear. Your health stays stable because of your disciplined lifestyle.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI

(May 21 – June 21)

Creative ideas about work may fill your mind, but practical planning will be necessary to move ahead. Life may feel peaceful, giving you time to relax and recharge. A trip to meet a relative living far away is possible. Romance may bring excitement, and you might plan something special with your partner. Professionally, your reputation may grow, attracting more clients or recognition. Income is expected to remain consistent.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

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CANCER

(June 22 – July 22)

Try to handle sensitive situations carefully so they do not become bigger problems. The stress that has been troubling your mind may gradually fade away. Financial progress is likely as your earnings improve. In your professional dealings, open communication will help prevent misunderstandings. A family celebration may require your presence, even if it interrupts important work plans. Your love life stays pleasant and emotionally fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO

(July 23 – August 23)

Romantic vibes may grow stronger as someone shows interest in you. In studies or learning matters, avoid making quick decisions without proper thought. At work, taking on too many responsibilities may affect your efficiency. A family member may step forward to help but will require your guidance. Important tasks may demand extra time and attention to complete successfully.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO

(August 24 – September 23)

Recognition for your efforts is very likely this week. A financial deal may help you save money and even create opportunities for new investments. Your dedication at work will impress seniors and help you build a strong professional image. Family matters that seemed complicated earlier may slowly move towards resolution and harmony.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA

(September 24 – October 23)

This week encourages you to follow what truly makes you happy. Spending time with friends will bring joy and relaxation. Your performance in studies or competitive fields remains strong despite rising competition. At work, you may receive special attention or benefits. Your partner may propose an exciting idea that you will happily join. However, while trying to please others, you might spend more than planned. Energy levels stay high.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO

(October 24 – November 22)

Being polite and supportive toward colleagues or juniors will help you achieve success at work. A trip to a place you have long wished to visit may become possible. Stay alert, as a professional rival may try to create complications for you. Someone in authority might influence your decisions, so think carefully before acting. Financial pressure could arise, forcing you to use savings. Avoid unhealthy habits to prevent lifestyle-related health issues.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23 – December 21)

You may reconnect with someone from your past, bringing pleasant memories. Academic or learning responsibilities may demand your attention. Planning a romantic outing or vacation with your partner is possible. If you are considering skipping work, be cautious as it might create trouble. Unexpected expenses may disturb your budget. Maintaining a balanced diet will help keep you energetic and healthy.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN

(December 22 – January 21)

Taking the first step will encourage others to support your plans. Those preparing for exams or competitions may receive helpful guidance. Good news may arrive regarding a marriage proposal for someone in the family. Romantic feelings may deepen as you receive encouraging signals from someone special. A family trip to an interesting destination may also be planned. Financial stability remains strong, and health stays satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS

(January 22 – February 19)

Success at work will depend on smart planning and strategic thinking. If you are considering travel, this week looks favourable. Academic matters or learning goals will progress smoothly. However, rising expenses may cause slight frustration. You might not receive the warm response you expected from someone close. Maintaining discipline in diet and lifestyle will help you stay healthy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES

(February 20 – March 20)

You may successfully gather support for your ideas and plans. Financial strength is likely to improve during this period. Freelancers or independent professionals may secure a profitable project. If you are waiting for results or outcomes, they are likely to be favourable. Efforts made in love matters may bring happiness and emotional satisfaction. A family get-together may allow you to reconnect with loved ones.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink