Horoscope This Week

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ARIES

(March 21 – April 20)

This week may keep you occupied with tasks you have already begun. A matter related to family could need immediate attention, so make sure you give it proper time. Someone may inspire you to focus on exercise or a fitness routine to improve your well-being. Your hard work may finally bring the payment you were waiting for. On the academic side, hesitation in asking for guidance could create small setbacks. In matters of love, an impulsive action might cause regret later, so stay thoughtful. Overall, your health is likely to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS

(April 21 – May 20)

You may find yourself comforting or supporting someone emotionally this week. The period looks promising for those searching for new job opportunities. Students preparing for competitive examinations may feel more self-assured than before. Financially, things appear steady and comfortable, allowing you to spend without much worry. Some people may begin a workout routine or physical activity to stay healthy. However, your busy schedule could leave limited time to spend with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI

(May 21 – June 21)

You may feel the need to relax and take a break from routine responsibilities this week. There is a possibility of gaining property or assets through inheritance. A fun outing or short trip with friends may bring joy and refreshing moments. A friendly bond could slowly develop into a romantic connection. A senior might expect you to complete a personal task during your free time. Financially, it would be wise to focus on saving rather than spending. Maintaining a healthy diet will benefit you, though it may require discipline.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

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CANCER

(June 22 – July 22)

You may have to manage a sensitive situation between two opposing groups, and staying neutral will be the best approach. Do not let others’ opinions about you affect your confidence, as they may not reflect the truth. Academically, you may stay actively engaged in a subject or project that interests you. On the professional front, you could gain an advantage over a competitor. A business-related journey abroad may bring positive outcomes. Managing money wisely will help you build savings for the future.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO

(July 23 – August 23)

You might miss someone who has moved away in search of better opportunities. Those seeking a suitable marriage alliance may need to make sincere efforts in the right direction. On the social front, someone could attempt to damage your image, so remain cautious. At work, your performance may be closely reviewed and could even attract criticism. Be careful with finances, as there are chances of losing money if you carry large amounts. Your health, however, should stay reasonably good.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO

(August 24 – September 23)

If love is on your mind this week, you may enjoy exciting and memorable romantic moments. A pleasant break, possibly in the form of a vacation to a beautiful destination, may soon take shape. Property that matches your budget could become available. Your communication skills and ability to handle clients well may help secure a profitable business deal. Financial growth is likely as you focus on increasing income. Health will remain strong, especially if you stay dedicated to fitness. However, unnecessary spending on small things may occur.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA

(September 24 – October 23)

This may not be the ideal time to introduce major changes, so patience will work in your favour. Continuous effort and determination are likely to bring the results you have been hoping for. Financial matters appear stable, and improvements may start becoming visible. Some of you might begin a sport, exercise routine, or fitness training simply to stay active. Social life may become lively with excitement surrounding an upcoming celebration or gathering.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO

(October 24 – November 22)

This week may offer the perfect opportunity to grow professionally and showcase your abilities. Professionals could see an increase in income or new opportunities. Previous investments may provide financial comfort. You may feel motivated to improve your physical fitness and could even consider joining a gym or starting a workout routine. Work at the office might demand extra effort, but you will be able to handle the pressure well. Some people may find it difficult to attend a social function or wedding.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23 – December 21)

Your respect and recognition in professional circles may grow during this period. Those looking to expand their business ventures are likely to see encouraging results soon. Good financial gains may strengthen your savings. You may decide to follow stricter discipline in eating habits to maintain better health. Spending quality time with loved ones will bring happiness and memorable moments. On the academic side, favourable luck may help you achieve your desired goals. Romance will remain lively and joyful.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN

(December 22 – January 21)

Be cautious, as someone may try to influence or manipulate you. Staying alert at work will be important so that no crucial detail is overlooked. A temporary financial challenge may arise, but you will likely manage it with careful planning. You may start exploring healthier lifestyle choices. Any misunderstandings with your partner may finally get resolved. A property-related matter could progress well, though it may require your active involvement.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS

(January 22 – February 19)

Using intelligence and strategy may help you move ahead, but avoid overdoing it. Your consistent efforts could lead to financial growth and improved earnings. In studies or academics, perseverance will help you succeed despite strong competition. Socially, you may plan a gathering or celebration for friends and family. A romantic outing could turn out to be memorable and exciting. There is also a chance of travelling just to meet someone special.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES

(February 20 – March 20)

It may be wise to keep your plans private for now and reveal them only at the right moment. Health should remain stable without major concerns. In business matters, hiring capable people and keeping talented staff may become important for growth. A family member might assist you in completing a work-related responsibility. Attending a social event may be difficult due to other commitments. Decisions related to property should be kept confidential for the time being.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple