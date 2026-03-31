Horoscope This Week

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ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Pay close attention to your health and avoid neglecting minor issues. Someone may approach you for help or financial support, and offering assistance could strengthen your bond. A change in your outlook may bring better opportunities at work. Domestic matters might create some stress, so patience will help keep harmony. Love life may remain in the background as responsibilities keep you busy. A companion may wish to join you on a journey, though the final choice will depend on you. Some individuals may also consider relocating their home. There may even be an opportunity to participate in an activity or adventure you have been hoping for.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

Your efforts toward fitness and well-being will begin to deliver visible improvements. An elder in the family may advise you to manage expenses wisely. Maintaining a good relationship with seniors at work will help avoid unnecessary complications. The atmosphere at home is likely to stay calm and comfortable. In relationships, a truth that was hidden earlier may come to light and influence your feelings. Travel to another place may turn out to be smooth and enjoyable. Some people may think about purchasing a vehicle. Students are likely to achieve appreciation for their academic performance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 21)

Adopting healthy food habits and remaining physically active will keep your energy high. Investors in the share market may notice promising progress. At work, you might have to cooperate with someone less efficient, which could require patience. Some people may focus on beautifying their homes or preparing for a gathering. In love matters, deeper conversations may be needed instead of casual compliments. There is a possibility of travelling with someone you do not particularly like. Educational activities will continue steadily and support your progress.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

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CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Changes in weather may affect your health, so preventive care is important. Financial matters require caution, as a poor decision could lead to losses. Someone may question your behaviour at work, so maintaining professionalism will be important. Being firm while implementing rules or plans may become necessary. Your home may remain lively with several pleasant occasions. Romantic moments with your partner can bring joy and emotional comfort. A trip taken for a purpose is likely to produce favourable outcomes. Carefully examine documents before confirming any property deal. Students may achieve clarity about their future path.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Following a disciplined routine will help you maintain good health. An increase in earnings may allow you to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle. This period looks suitable for starting a fresh professional plan or project. Support from an older family member may not meet your expectations. Those in committed relationships may start thinking about building a secure future together. Travel, particularly long journeys, can bring relaxation and mental refreshment. Helping someone in their studies may bring you satisfaction. Your reputation in society may also improve.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You may be unfairly blamed for a matter, so dealing with the situation calmly will be wise. Financial conditions appear to improve and could strengthen your savings. Personal and career-related issues may begin moving in a positive direction. Differences of opinion among family members might disturb peace at home, so communication should be handled gently. You may wish to reveal your feelings to someone you care about, but choosing the right time will be important. Buying a vehicle or useful household item is possible. Support in studies or learning may come from a helpful person.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Ignoring your workout routine may reduce your energy levels. Expenses might rise while purchasing essential items. Although your ideas are innovative, recognition may take a little longer than expected. A pleasant home environment will help you feel relaxed. Romantic life appears cheerful, and spending time with your partner will feel satisfying. When travelling, allow extra time to avoid inconvenience. Students may benefit from revising previously studied subjects.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Those already facing health concerns should remain careful and follow proper precautions. Sensible financial management will keep your economic situation balanced. A complicated matter at the workplace may finally find a solution through your efforts. A habit that annoys your partner may be difficult for you to change. Someone may capture your attention strongly, and you may attempt to build a connection with them. Adjustments in your learning methods may start giving encouraging results. Offering financial help to someone could earn gratitude and respect.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Maintaining a balanced lifestyle and nutritious diet will keep you energetic. Financial stability continues, and helping someone with money will not create pressure. Completing a pending assignment may require assistance from another person. Family members are likely to support you when needed. A broken promise may disappoint your partner, so try to be mindful. Long-distance travellers may experience a comfortable journey. Those searching for property may come across a suitable option. Engaging discussions with knowledgeable people may bring fresh insights.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

Staying physically active will help maintain enthusiasm and motivation. An earlier investment might not bring the return you expected. Not achieving a target could temporarily affect your confidence. Household duties may demand additional attention and effort. Couples may struggle to spend time together due to busy schedules. A brief trip with friends or family could prove refreshing. Students who remain dedicated to their goals are likely to move steadily toward success.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

Lack of organisation may cause you to miss a professional opportunity. However, you may also discover creative ways to increase your income. Confidence and capability will help you handle challenges at work successfully. A sensitive family matter may require thoughtful handling. Someone you admire may appear uninterested initially, but your determination could eventually attract their attention. Students may perform exceptionally well in exams or competitions. Socially, you might reconnect with an old acquaintance after many years.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Money lent earlier may finally be returned to you. Understanding the current business environment will help you identify profitable opportunities. Unexpected visits from relatives or friends could alter your schedule. Someone you once considered distant may suddenly express romantic interest, bringing a pleasant surprise. You might be requested to accompany or drive someone to a distant place. Matters related to inherited property may demand attention. A new learning experience may come through social contacts.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver