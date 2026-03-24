Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Your efficient handling of a task will draw attention from influential people. Academic efforts continue to yield encouraging results. Someone may secretly admire you, and overlooking their feelings could cause disappointment. Financial matters stay balanced, with fresh earning possibilities emerging. A renewed commitment to fitness benefits overall wellbeing. Romantic moments feel deeply fulfilling. The week also favours planning an enjoyable getaway with loved ones.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Career progress looks promising as you invest sincere effort into professional growth. Academic stress that has lingered may finally ease. Responsibilities at home will be handled smoothly and competently. Taking initiative socially enhances your connections. Marriage may not happen immediately for eligible individuals, but patience will prove worthwhile.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Pending assignments that require extended attention can now be completed comfortably. Steady performance helps you carve a distinct professional identity. Family members will appreciate and implement your suggestions. Carefully review financial agreements to avoid misunderstandings. A joyful shopping outing with loved ones is likely. Health improves as your energy levels rise significantly.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Family responsibilities may require dedicated time and thoughtful discussion. Academic preparation strengthens when you seek extra clarity. Travel plans, especially for leisure, promise excitement. Despite a demanding schedule, you will manage family commitments effectively. Romance intensifies as passion and emotional warmth grow stronger.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Refocusing on studies brings positive outcomes. Workplace distractions need to be controlled to maintain productivity. Financially, you may find yourself in a comfortable position. A minor health issue responds well to simple remedies. Guidance from an elder resolves a sensitive family matter. An unexpected meeting may spark romantic interest. Homemakers feel satisfied while beautifying their living space.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Regaining professional momentum may demand extra effort. Academic competition could feel intense, yet preparation remains unaffected. Your considerate nature earns social appreciation. Financial improvement is likely, especially through repayment of pending dues. Some may unexpectedly fall in love. Fitness awareness keeps health stable. Limiting travel ensures you do not miss important social moments.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Romantic signals from someone you admire encourage emotional growth. A business journey may open doors to profitable prospects. Professionals may benefit from finalising a rewarding deal. Health initiatives refresh your body and mind. Property matters or asset decisions may move forward. Supporting a close friend helps them perform better. Observe carefully before making assumptions.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Those recovering from long-term ailments show noticeable improvement. Confidence empowers you to handle complex tasks successfully. Workplace rivals fail to disrupt your plans. Working close to someone you secretly admire brings satisfaction. Family concerns may arise but will prove unnecessary. Renovation or improvement of the home is possible.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Professional responsibilities increase, yet you manage them skillfully. Academic progress benefits from steady pacing. Avoid individuals who create unnecessary irritation. Relationship frustrations ease as communication improves. Travel plans may need postponement due to other obligations.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Expressing heartfelt emotions strengthens a romantic connection. Marriage prospects look promising for eligible individuals. Staying visible to key decision-makers enhances career advancement. A family member may require extra attention and support. Financial ventures demand involvement and focus. You realise that consistent effort is essential for maintaining good health.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Be cautious socially, as someone may attempt to affect your image. Aligning with authority figures proves beneficial professionally. A person you admire may respond positively to your feelings. Leisure travel with friends might face minor obstacles but will eventually succeed. Renting property could take effort before yielding results.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour:Green

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

This week encourages relaxation and creating a peaceful home atmosphere. Career matters progress satisfactorily. Students and competitors manage time effectively. A partner may share heartfelt emotions. Property seekers might discover an attractive offer. It is advisable not to alter planned travel arrangements unnecessarily.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Red