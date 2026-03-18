Horoscope This Week

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Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Professional matters progress without hurdles, bringing relief and confidence. Attempts to reconcile with someone you’ve been at odds with are likely to succeed. Adopting better health habits helps you manage workplace pressure effectively. Your opinion may be valued in an important money-related discussion. However, arranging funds for a startup or new venture could require extra effort. Stay consistent in matters of the heart and avoid wavering emotions.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your dedication at work earns recognition from influential people. Those stepping into media or entertainment may receive quick appreciation. Singles could make a thoughtful move toward someone they admire romantically. Students may benefit from expert guidance to strengthen weak areas in studies. Staying disciplined with eating habits is essential now.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

A domestic issue that feels overwhelming may need a creative solution. Your proactive style at work gives you a competitive advantage. Consulting a finance professional can clarify investment decisions. Admission concerns regarding a child are likely to resolve positively. An opportunity to holiday in a pleasant, cool destination may arise.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

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Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Be cautious about making workplace promises you may struggle to fulfil. Offering support to a friend brings emotional satisfaction. Romantic plans for the future can create special bonding moments. Academic efforts yield excellent results as you push yourself harder. Financial stability continues to support your goals.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Clear pending responsibilities before committing to fresh assignments. Social gatherings linked to work may strengthen valuable contacts. Fresh graduates in management fields could shine in their initial roles. A generous relative may visit and brighten the home environment. Love brings warmth and excitement, so cherish the moments. Mindful eating keeps you in good shape.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Act swiftly when a promising career opportunity presents itself. Skillfully handling a demanding client discussion enhances your professional image. Domestic harmony replaces earlier tensions, restoring calm. Those expecting a pay rise may receive encouraging news. Property-related concerns can be settled through diplomacy.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Joining a fitness routine can improve overall well-being. Stock market ventures may not deliver immediate gains, so patience is needed. Homemakers may remain busy attending to guests. Salary growth is possible for those in sales or merchandising. Business owners might extend financial support to someone on their team.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

A trusted team member proves dependable. Long-awaited payments are likely to come through. Event planners or coordinators may receive praise for flawless execution. A new admirer could express friendly or romantic interest. Household duties may feel exhausting, creating a desire for relaxation. Rental assets show signs of healthy returns.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Revisit unfinished workplace tasks with a fresh strategy. Be mindful of your belongings in crowded areas. Students should restructure their timetable to improve productivity. Travel plans may begin to take shape. Investing in tax-saving options can prove beneficial.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Those experiencing minor health concerns may benefit from exploring alternative healing methods. A low mood could influence your perspective, so stay mentally strong. Minor misunderstandings may surface within a joint family setup. Homemakers successfully implement creative household ideas. Spiritually inclined individuals may undertake a meaningful religious journey.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Monitor ongoing projects carefully to ensure steady progress. Health issues show signs of improvement. Purchasing something valuable may bring satisfaction. Students planning higher education might receive scholarship-related news. A romantic evening promises closeness and charm.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Financial luck appears supportive, strengthening your savings. Choosing silence over reaction may help maintain peace in love matters. A train journey could bring a refreshing change of scenery. Your ability to manage multiple responsibilities at work earns appreciation. News of a loved one traveling abroad may stir emotions. Energy levels remain high and positive.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach