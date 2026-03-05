Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES

(March 21–April 20)

Fresh beginnings look promising for those connected with fashion or lifestyle products. The home atmosphere feels festive, and a gathering may bring excitement. Unexpected cash or thoughtful gifts brighten your mood. Keep your partner updated about your plans to avoid misunderstandings. In matters of the heart, avoid being overly assertive, as sensitivity will help maintain harmony. Natural remedies may appeal to those cautious about strong medications and can offer gentle relief.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS

(April 21–May 20)

A concern that has been bothering you is likely to resolve without complications. Wholesale traders may see strong profit potential, while commission-based work can bring quick financial gains. Wedding bells or engagement discussions may surface in the family. A packed schedule could reduce quality time at home. Government employees should exercise caution when following official procedures. Stress management is essential, as mental strain can impact overall well-being.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI

(May 21–June 21)

You may gain an early advantage in a new role or task—use it wisely. Determination and clarity strengthen academic or professional progress. Be cautious of attractive investment plans that appear too good to be true. Emotional support from your partner brings comfort and reassurance. Incorporating yoga or holistic healing methods can help prevent minor health disturbances.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER

(June 22–July 22)

A pending response may take time, but the outcome will be favourable. At work, uplifting someone’s mood could be challenging. Domestic life flows steadily, though it may feel routine. Luck may favour those trying their hand at games of chance. Entertainment and creative outlets provide relaxation. A new product idea can succeed remarkably if marketed strategically.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO

(July 23–August 23)

Your persuasive communication style enhances your standing at work. Home life feels fulfilling, with loved ones offering warmth and support. Exchanging or selling old possessions may bring profit. Emotional burdens begin to lighten, restoring inner calm. Confidence and flair help you shine academically. A property transaction could yield impressive returns. Maintain respect in interactions with seniors.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO

(August 24–September 23)

Married life feels joyful, and romantic relationships may move toward commitment. Academic dedication produces encouraging results. An outstation relative may bring pleasant news. Financial rewards such as bonuses or increments are possible. Leave approvals may take time but are likely to come through. Engaging in a hobby brings deep satisfaction and spreads positivity around you.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA

(September 24–October 23)

Guidance from trusted sources proves valuable—stay consistent with it. A real estate matter may finalize quickly. Loan approvals for vehicle purchases seem favourable. Your disciplined routine keeps you fit and energetic. Workplace misunderstandings require immediate clarification. A family member may help arrange an important meeting. Romance flourishes beautifully this week.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO

(October 24–November 22)

If you find the right candidate for recruitment, avoid unnecessary delays. Academic performance exceeds expectations. Love feels magical, and some may meet someone special. Family support strengthens plans for business expansion or career change. Homemakers create a peaceful and joyful environment. Government employees may receive a welcome professional opportunity.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23–December 21)

Elders experience improvement in health and relief from minor issues. Competitive exam aspirants benefit from structured coaching. Career satisfaction grows as you perform confidently. Overseas education opportunities may materialize. Romance sparkles—plan something memorable. Inheritance or asset gains are possible for some. Support and affection from well-wishers feel deeply reassuring.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN

(December 22–January 21)

Romantic efforts may not receive the response you expect. Handle personal relationship boundaries thoughtfully. Lack of focus at work could invite senior displeasure, so stay alert. Academic success requires a disciplined mindset. Daily stress may cause irritability if unchecked. Avoid unnecessary spending to protect financial stability. Neglecting health signals may lead to temporary setbacks.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS

(January 22–February 19)

A new venture begins with strong motivation. A long-held wish may finally come true. Students receive encouraging academic updates. Market participants and investors can see gains. A monetary gift from a relative is possible. A cheerful outlook keeps both mind and body refreshed.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES

(February 20–March 20)

Adjusting your study rhythm helps you keep pace academically. Travel plans bring pleasant surprises, possibly reconnecting you with someone from afar. Property purchases and financial dealings appear favourable. Avoid unnecessary debates at work to maintain harmony with seniors. Romantic meetings bring warmth and happiness. Overall health remains stable and supportive.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver