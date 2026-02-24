Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES

Property-related updates may work in your favour this week. Hosting or planning a celebration keeps you joyfully busy. Coworkers turn to you for guidance on professional challenges. Loved ones ensure your comfort through thoughtful gestures. A strong, self-reliant attitude may test romantic harmony. Discipline and determination support overall well-being.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

A wave of positivity keeps you motivated throughout the week. Career matters benefit from consolidation and careful planning. Time spent with close ones feels relaxing and cheerful. Higher authorities expect quicker responses from you. Emotional matters may feel slightly unsettled. Staying alert about health habits proves beneficial.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI

Excitement rises with the thought of travel or leisure plans. Family bonds grow stronger through unconditional affection. Love sparks easily through communication. Workplace opportunities appear but may be overlooked due to minor distractions. Studies demand better focus to avoid setbacks. Financial thoughts turn toward improving an old property.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER

Balanced food choices help maintain stamina. Elder advice becomes valuable in protecting a sensitive relationship. Work expenses remain under observation, so transparency matters. Careless handling of office matters can create complications. Routine domestic duties may feel dull. Freelancers attract rewarding professional offers.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO

A pleasant surprise from an admirer lift spirit. Academic chances open up for deserving individuals. Patience plays a vital role before a major breakthrough. Strong finances support desired purchases. Travel plans promise excitement. Family cooperation reduces domestic pressure.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO

Family interactions bring warmth and shared memories. Neglecting health warnings may cause trouble. Professional abilities earn recognition. Complex assignments are handled smoothly. Unexpected romantic encounters add happiness. Financial prospects look promising for investments.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA

Thoughts of marriage or commitment gain clarity. Office issues may be resolved faster than expected. Social conflicts are handled gracefully. Monetary comfort encourages indulgence. Privacy regarding plans protects your interests. New friendships feel easy and natural.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO

Initiating tasks may feel challenging initially. Team coordination improves through mutual understanding. Social influence grows as you attract support. Romance needs creativity to restore excitement. Expressing emotions openly improves bonds.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS

Assistance from a colleague lightens workload. Investment returns boost confidence. Academic progress remains steady. A business journey brings profitable outcomes. Family celebrates your success. Recreational travel refreshes the mind. Love brings emotional satisfaction.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN

Educational matters demand attention. Seniors appear encouraging at work. Energy levels rise as productivity improves. Financial advice offers new perspectives. Attractive deals on luxury goods are possible. Romantic bonding strengthens through shared time.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS

Focused students achieve commendable results. Promotion prospects look hopeful. Wise investments support financial recovery. Parental guidance offers clarity. Friends stand firmly by your side. Digestive care becomes necessary. Homemakers may feel tired due to continuous domestic changes.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES

Work goals face delays due to sudden challenges. Financial mood remains slightly low. Travel-related health issues need caution. Love seekers must stay persistent. Emotional bonds deepen with quality time. Weekend plans outside town bring relief.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon