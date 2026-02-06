Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES

(March 21–April 20)

This week, you may sense limited emotional backing from family while preparing for a challenging plan, which can momentarily shake your motivation. Workplace adjustments or sudden changes may not go as smoothly as expected, calling for calm handling. Overthinking negative possibilities can drain your emotional strength, so staying mentally balanced is important. Support from a close friend proves helpful in managing academic pressure. Setting goals beyond reach may lead to dissatisfaction, making realistic planning necessary. An unexpected policy decision could alter the outcome of an important issue, so adaptability will work in your favour.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS

(April 21–May 20)

Household concerns may weigh on your mind and subtly affect your mood throughout the week. Money given out earlier might not return on schedule, requiring adjustments in financial planning. Arranging necessary tools or resources for professional tasks could take extra effort. Careless remarks about others may create problems, so choosing words wisely is essential. Trying to influence opinions against someone may not yield desired results. Sudden shifts in loyalty within your circle could come as a surprise, reminding you to be cautious about trust.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI

(May 21–June 21)

Progress in studies brings a sense of relief as things start aligning steadily. Financial conditions show improvement, supporting a more comfortable routine. Continued effort helps you secure a desirable assignment or responsibility. Emotional bonds deepen, especially for those open to new relationships. Showing interest in matters that are not your concern may invite unnecessary complications, so respecting boundaries is wise. Concentrating on personal priorities allows you to maintain inner peace and stability.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER

(June 22–July 22)

Professional duties may extend beyond regular hours, leaving little time for yourself. Careful attention during studies helps prevent mistakes and enhances performance. Addressing a financial misstep promptly saves you from future discomfort. Emotional gaps in relationships begin to close through open communication. Maintaining daily routines supports steady physical health. Depending on others to manage savings may reflect poorly, making self-management a better option.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO

(July 23–August 23)

Your initiative and drive earn recognition from senior figures, strengthening your professional image. Decisions related to property show favourable returns, particularly for sellers. Ignoring meals due to work pressure may affect health, so balance is necessary. Focused attention in academics is required to meet expectations. Successfully completing a major responsibility enhances confidence. You may receive an invitation to an exclusive or high-profile event this week.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO

(August 24–September 23)

Family encouragement boosts confidence and positively influences academic efforts. Those involved in real estate may benefit from promising opportunities. A renewed commitment to fitness supports better health choices. Time spent apart strengthens emotional longing and bonding between partners. Spiritual interests offer mental peace and clarity. Making last-minute changes at work may not help, so following the original strategy is advisable.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA

(September 24–October 23)

Pending plans begin moving forward as administrative hurdles reduce. A thoughtful gesture for your partner adds warmth and affection to your bond. Sticking to a disciplined routine improves overall well-being. Some individuals may choose to start a new course or skill-based programme. Relying on assumptions while studying could lead to errors, making preparation essential. A change of surroundings brings refreshing moments and enjoyable experiences.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO

(October 24–November 22)

Spending meaningful time with loved ones lifts your spirits and deepens connections. Singles may encounter someone who brings emotional fulfillment. Creative professionals could see an increase in workload, requiring strong concentration. Improvement in an elder’s health offers comfort and reassurance. Your expectations motivate others to put in extra effort. Financial matters remain favourable, with opportunities for smart and rewarding investments.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23–December 21)

A shift in career direction brings better income prospects and added advantages. Research-oriented individuals may successfully explore innovative ideas. Family gatherings create joyful memories and emotional closeness. Adopting healthier daily habits supports physical well-being. Students and trainees gain recognition through consistent dedication. Even if academic motivation fluctuates, thorough preparation keeps progress steady.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN

(December 22–January 21)

Your dedication at work earns appreciation and positive feedback from seniors. Academic challenges feel easier with encouragement from friends. Newly married couples may think about setting up a separate household. Revisiting old memories with someone close brings emotional comfort. Financial growth shows encouraging signs. Career demands stay high, keeping you actively engaged throughout the week.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

(January 22–February 19)

A long-awaited luxury purchase may become possible due to an unexpected offer. Overindulgence in food or drinks could affect health, making moderation important. Social activities related to sports may introduce a compatible connection. Engineering professionals experience steady advancement in their field. When new opportunities arise, quick decisions prove beneficial, as timing plays a crucial role.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES

(February 20–March 20)

Those handling demanding responsibilities achieve success through confidence and determination. Organising a function or celebration earns appreciation for leadership skills. Employed individuals may notice an increase in financial benefits. Paying close attention to health helps maintain balance. Pressure from multiple directions requires firm and independent choices. Offering guidance to someone who needs clarity strengthens understanding and mutual respect.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue