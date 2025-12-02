Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20)

A property deal you’ve been waiting on finally moves in your favour, bringing both relief and pride. Your charm and determination help you win hearts at work, earning admiration from seniors. Financially, this is a stable phase marked by consistent growth and security. You’ll feel motivated to pursue dreams with confidence. Romance flourishes beautifully, adding warmth to your week. Family members stand by your choices, keeping the home atmosphere positive. Expect small yet meaningful successes that uplift your mood and inspire fresh energy.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20)

Staying systematic and practical will help you excel in academics and your career. A short pilgrimage or spiritual retreat promises mental peace and clarity. Be cautious with work responsibilities to avoid small slip-ups. Someone’s jealousy might test your patience, so stay calm and composed. Handle challenges with poise and insight. Your composed nature will win hearts among family and friends. Financial steadiness allows for smart planning ahead. Make time to nurture your inner balance and emotional health.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21)

Things may appear scattered initially, but patience and focus will help you regain control. A cheerful gathering or celebration will bring welcome joy this week. You’ll take charge at work with confidence and make important decisions. Health remains good if you stick to your regular exercise. Avoid overthinking small matters and stay goal-oriented. A friend’s pleasant surprise will brighten your mood. Strive to maintain equilibrium between personal and professional life.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Now is the time to establish healthy boundaries and maintain self-discipline. Focusing on helping others rather than personal worries will bring emotional satisfaction. Your charm and empathy may make you the centre of attention socially. Professional progress continues steadily as your hard work gains recognition. Avoid indulgence to stay in control of your health. Those in creative pursuits can expect applause for their work. Choose words wisely to preserve harmony at home.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23)

A significant opportunity is within reach—stay focused and self-assured. Health recovery shows steady improvement for those healing from illness. The workplace remains demanding yet rewarding, testing your precision and determination. Students should guard against distractions to achieve success. Your leadership will make you stand out in team settings. Appreciation from seniors boosts morale and confidence. Family conversations go smoothly, strengthening mutual trust.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sept 23)

Your charisma will draw attention wherever you go. You’ll handle work assignments efficiently and with confidence. Students aiming for higher studies are likely to succeed. Romantic bonds grow stronger, filling your heart with happiness. Minor home improvements lift everyone’s spirits. Financial stability helps you plan your future wisely. This period ushers in a positive wave of personal growth and self-expression.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sept 24–Oct 23)

Reconnect with loved ones who have missed your company. Family moments restore your emotional balance. Someone’s timely support will lighten your responsibilities. A new romantic connection brings joy and optimism. Avoid ego clashes with seniors, as they might create friction. Keep communication gentle and open to resolve any issues quickly. Financial matters remain balanced, and relationships grow deeper with mutual understanding.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Frequent travel may leave you a bit drained, so rest when needed. Your precision and focus will bring strong results in both work and studies. Businesspeople and traders can expect smooth operations and higher profits. Smart investments may lead to sudden financial gains. Your ability to make sound decisions will earn others’ confidence. A brief getaway with family or friends refreshes your spirit.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Teamwork and cooperation are the keys to completing an ambitious task successfully. Your efforts bring admiration and recognition, both socially and professionally. You’ll attract positive attention, boosting your confidence. A secret admirer may reveal their feelings, adding excitement to your love life. The week carries a sense of achievement and gratitude—embrace it with humility and optimism.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21)

This week encourages bold ideas and innovative thinking. You’ll handle academic or career competition with maturity and focus. A major project gets completed smoothly, earning you respect and appreciation. Social engagements uplift your spirit and widen your network. Finances remain comfortable, allowing long-term planning. Make time for relaxation to keep your motivation high.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You might face a tough choice between personal aspirations and family expectations. Handle it thoughtfully and with balance. Your professional success enhances confidence and reputation. Academic goals show strong potential for achievement. Long-term investments begin to deliver positive returns, strengthening your finances. Harmony in relationships depends on open, honest communication.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Teamwork will make your professional tasks easier and more rewarding. Don’t hesitate to seek assistance when required. A property deal or land investment may bring excellent prospects. Even if your efforts aren’t immediately noticed, your inner satisfaction keeps you motivated. Consistency at work earns appreciation from key people. Financially, you remain stable, while family life stays peaceful and content.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: White