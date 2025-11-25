Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

This month keeps you fully immersed in ongoing projects, driven by your strong resolve to see them through. A family matter may require immediate attention, so don’t ignore it. Someone could motivate you to adopt a steady fitness routine, improving both mood and stamina. A long-pending payment might finally reach you, offering relief. Academically, clarity and guidance will boost your progress. On the romantic side, a careless act may lead to regret, so tread mindfully. Overall health remains balanced.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Shades of Green

TAURUS (April 21 – May 20)

Your emotions may run deeper than usual, as someone close turns to you for comfort. Promising opportunities open up for job seekers or those considering a career shift. Students preparing for competitive exams will feel more confident in their abilities. Finances flow smoothly, allowing comfort in both spending and saving. Staying consistent with workouts or physical activity ensures great fitness. However, romance might take a back seat due to your busy routine.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21)

You’ve earned a breather, so take time to relax and recharge. An inherited property or asset may soon come your way. Fun trips or casual getaways with friends will lift your spirits. A casual friendship could evolve into something romantic. A senior may seek your help in a personal matter. Keep an eye on your budget to avoid overspending. Balanced meals and adequate rest will help you feel refreshed and healthy.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (June 22 – July 22)

Maintaining neutrality amid differing opinions will help preserve harmony. Don’t let others’ criticism affect your confidence — stay true to yourself. Academic progress looks promising, while professionals stand out for creativity and hard work. A business or official trip abroad could open valuable doors. Being mindful about expenses strengthens your financial position further.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (July 23 – August 23)

Memories of someone far away may stir emotions this month. Those seeking marriage proposals must remain patient and persistent. Be cautious — someone might attempt to undermine your reputation. At work, stay vigilant and check details carefully to avoid scrutiny. Refrain from taking financial risks or carrying excess cash. Maintaining moderation in lifestyle ensures steady health.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Romance blossoms beautifully this month, filling your heart with warmth. A much-awaited vacation or getaway may soon come to life. A lucrative property deal could align perfectly with your budget. Your sharp communication skills attract exciting professional opportunities. Smart handling of finances strengthens savings steadily. Focusing on health and fitness sustains your enthusiasm, though it’s best to curb impulsive spending.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Patience and consistency will be your greatest strengths this month. Continued efforts toward long-term goals promise fulfilling outcomes. Strong finances bring confidence to explore new ventures. You might take up a sport or exercise routine to boost overall wellness. Social gatherings and festive events will keep your spirits high and calendar buzzing.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Your professional growth gains momentum as your hard work draws recognition. Business owners and freelancers can expect higher profits or fresh deals. Earlier investments begin to pay off, ensuring comfort and stability. Your renewed determination pushes you to get back into shape. Although work may pile up, you’ll handle it efficiently. However, social plans might take a backseat due to a hectic schedule.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21)

Your professional image continues to shine, reflecting your dedication and consistent results. Entrepreneurs aiming for expansion are likely to succeed. Increased earnings add to long-term financial strength. A focus on healthier habits and disciplined routines enhances vitality. Spending quality time with family restores emotional harmony. Academic pursuits thrive, bringing success within reach. Romance grows stronger and more meaningful.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 21)

Someone’s growing interest in you may catch your attention, but proceed wisely. Professional matters demand close attention to prevent oversights. A brief financial strain could occur, yet your resourcefulness ensures quick recovery. Your commitment to health yields visible improvement. Love misunderstandings, if any, are likely to fade. Property dealings progress smoothly under your guidance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (January 22 – February 19)

Your clever planning brings excellent outcomes, provided you pair it with sincerity. Financial prospects brighten with fresh opportunities ahead. Strong focus and determination on the academic or career front help you outperform peers. Social life flourishes with parties or gatherings adding joy. A romantic date promises delightful memories, while travel plans to meet someone special may soon materialise.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Keeping future plans private will work to your advantage. Consistent discipline helps maintain strong health. In business, hiring capable individuals ensures smoother operations. A family member may offer vital support to your endeavours. Some social commitments might be difficult to honour, so prioritise wisely. Keep real-estate discussions confidential until everything finalises.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple