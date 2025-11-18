Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Focus on your overall well-being and don’t overlook minor health concerns. Someone may approach you for emotional or financial support—extend your help sincerely. A composed attitude at work brings admiration and teamwork. Avoid confrontations at home to maintain peace. Professional duties may take precedence over romance. You might receive an invitation to travel; think carefully before deciding. Relocation or a long-awaited trip promises happiness and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 20)

Your consistent health efforts begin to show encouraging results. A senior family member may advise you to spend wisely and save more. Diplomacy will help you maintain smooth relations with seniors at work. Domestic life remains calm and supportive. Some hidden matters may surface, impacting relationships—handle them thoughtfully. A new car or gadget could soon be yours. Students will gain recognition through diligence and steady progress.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21 – Jun 21)

Healthy habits and mindful eating will keep you in top shape. Financial gains appear likely, especially through well-planned investments. Be patient while guiding a colleague or subordinate. You may redecorate your home or prepare for festive occasions. Emotional depth strengthens romantic connections, so express your heart freely. A journey with someone you don’t get along with may still prove useful. Academic growth brings renewed confidence and clarity.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

- ADVERTISEMENT -

CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Stay cautious against seasonal ailments and avoid impulsive investments. Workplace confusion may test your composure—handle matters with grace. Family get-togethers bring laughter and warmth. Love life flourishes for many, while others revive fading bonds. A purposeful trip yields success, though property dealings require attention to detail before signing. Students can expect consistent improvement and a clearer sense of direction.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Discipline and routine enhance your health and overall lifestyle. Increased income improves your comfort and confidence. It’s an ideal time to start ventures or collaborations. A family elder may be critical—respond with patience. Romantic relationships grow stable, with potential for long-term plans. A refreshing trip offers perspective and peace. Guiding others academically or socially brings you fulfillment and respect.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Avoid taking responsibility for issues you didn’t cause. Financial stability strengthens as new sources of income emerge. Your composed demeanor ensures smooth progress at work and home. Domestic disagreements may arise—handle them with tact. Romantic feelings deepen, urging you to express emotions openly. A new vehicle or renovation project could be on the cards. Academic assistance from others helps you excel in studies.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Neglecting your fitness may lower stamina, so return to your routine soon. Unplanned expenses might affect savings, so budget carefully. Your creative input at work may take time to be recognized, but persistence will pay off. A calm home environment brings mental peace. Romantic plans unfold beautifully, strengthening emotional bonds. Expect travel delays and plan ahead. Revisiting old academic material can spark valuable insights.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Those recovering from illness must adhere to medical advice. Strategic financial planning boosts long-term stability. Work challenges ease through diplomacy and sharp thinking. A family matter demands patience and empathy. Romantic attraction deepens as someone’s charm captivates you. Students benefit from consistent dedication. Helping others or engaging in charity brings inner joy and appreciation from those around you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Discipline and a positive attitude help you maintain excellent fitness. Finances remain steady, allowing you to assist others generously. Collaboration at work leads to swift success. Harmony in family relationships grows stronger. Be cautious with promises in love. Travel brings fun and smooth execution of plans. Promising real estate prospects may arise. Academic discussions or workshops enhance your understanding and vision.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

An active lifestyle fills you with energy and optimism. Past investments may take time to mature, so stay patient. Small obstacles shouldn’t shake your faith—keep moving forward. Family commitments keep you engaged yet happy. Romantic plans may face delays due to work. Short journeys bring relaxation and joyful experiences. Academic focus ensures consistent progress and success.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

Don’t let hesitation make you miss professional chances. Innovative thinking will help boost financial growth and stability. Your competence earns recognition at work. A sensitive family issue requires a composed approach. Patience in love will gradually deepen emotional connection. Academic achievements or competition results enhance your self-belief. Meeting an old acquaintance revives delightful memories.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Clearing a long-pending payment or debt brings great relief. Studying current market trends helps you make profitable decisions. Unexpected guests may disrupt plans but add cheer to your days. Romantic feelings intensify as someone expresses genuine affection. A spontaneous trip or drive brings joy and bonding. Property talks may take time but will move positively. Learning something new or joining a social group broadens your outlook.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey