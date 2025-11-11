Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Avoid letting jealousy show — others may notice it more than you think. A relative’s advice can guide you wisely, so listen with an open mind. You may feel drawn toward someone special, but patience will serve you better than haste. Travel or commuting worries begin to settle down. A pleasant financial surprise could uplift your mood.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (April 21 – May 20)

Home-related matters bring joy and emotional warmth. Your balanced outlook at work helps you progress steadily and win cooperation from others. You’ll handle external pressures confidently while staying true to your values. A calm, unhurried approach defines your attitude, encouraging you to take life at a peaceful pace.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21)

Your schedule is filled with get-togethers and social excitement. Ignoring wise advice could backfire, so proceed carefully. Certain situations still require more learning before full control is achieved. Students should review their work to avoid avoidable mistakes. Spending on impulse or unhealthy indulgence may upset your balance — moderation will help.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CANCER (June 22 – July 22)

Stay mindful — not everyone offering opinions truly wishes you well. Negative influences could slow your progress, so choose company wisely. Parents or elders may react sharply to minor mistakes. Emotional support from your partner provides comfort. Pending payments may finally clear, and new tasks at work could challenge your adaptability.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (July 23 – August 23)

A pressing concern requires prompt attention, so don’t postpone action. Your dedication earns appreciation and strengthens motivation. Students preparing for exams will see their efforts rewarded. Guidance from a close family member proves invaluable. Financial luck improves, bringing a promising investment opportunity.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Recognition or a leadership opportunity may come your way. Academic outcomes reflect steady progress. Financial comfort allows you to enjoy well-deserved indulgences. A calm and composed attitude helps you silence argumentative individuals. Love blossoms through your partner’s kind and thoughtful gestures.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Wedding prospects may soon brighten for some Librans. Your analytical thinking helps you solve complex work issues effectively. A trip with loved ones rejuvenates your mind and strengthens bonds. Romantic experiences feel heartfelt and memorable. Improved lifestyle choices begin to show visible results. Creative interests bring joy and inspiration.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

Your composed handling of sensitive matters earns admiration. An unplanned trip could turn into a delightful adventure. Creativity and originality shine in professional pursuits. Those in artistic or media fields may attract lucrative offers. Your leadership skills get noticed, and an elder’s guidance restores family harmony. Homemakers may enjoy redecorating their space beautifully.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21)

Rely on your abilities rather than depending on others. Overspending could bring regret, so manage expenses carefully. Competition at work intensifies, pushing you to perform your best. Family relationships strengthen with your care and attention. Academic concerns about a loved one may weigh on your mind. Stay composed if someone tries to play with your emotions.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 21)

You’ll find your work rhythm returning with ease and assurance. Sometimes silence conveys more than words — let it work for you. Minor disagreements with your partner can be avoided through patience. Promises in love may face short delays, testing your understanding. Long-distance travel could bring mixed experiences but lasting memories.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (January 22 – February 19)

Read every document carefully before signing any agreement. Financial conditions improve significantly, restoring confidence. Recovery from a health issue brings renewed vitality. Colleagues or clients will seek your advice, appreciating your insights. Domestic peace returns as supportive help arrives. A trip might spark an unexpected romantic encounter.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Reconsider your career choices to create a stronger future direction. Your secretive nature may cause confusion among family members, so be open when needed. Keep your romantic life discreet for now to avoid complications. Determination and focus help you outshine competitors. Your cheerful charm draws people toward you, spreading warmth and positivity.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange