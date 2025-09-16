Horoscope This Week

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Students are likely to feel optimistic as their hard work begins to show results. Fresh opportunities may soon appear for those eager to start their careers. Focusing on a nutritious diet can give you a significant health boost. Newly married couples may long for more time together to cherish their bond. Clearing pending bills and dues before the weekend will bring relief. Property owners may find reliable tenants without much difficulty.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Overspending could disturb your financial balance, so reviewing your expenses will be important. Domestic duties require patience, even if your schedule feels tight. Elders will value your support and presence at home. Avoid getting dragged into arguments that don’t concern you, as they may only drain your peace. Take some quiet time to reflect on your thoughts. A reunion with your partner may refresh your bond, while travel abroad may open doors to exciting prospects.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Setting aside worries and focusing on your well-being will help bring clarity. Networking and professional collaborations are well-favoured this week. Recognition from superiors could lead to financial gains or advancement. Investing in promising ventures may prove wise if approached with confidence. Addressing family matters early will prevent misunderstandings, and guidance from elders may help. A delightful gesture from your partner may bring warmth into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Maintaining focus and making thoughtful choices will ensure steady progress at work. Some may discover extra sources of income that improve their finances. Those engaged in property matters should consider waiting for a more favourable time. Traditional methods of meeting people may help you find a lasting partner and build a joyful married life. Recovery from a lingering health issue may allow you to enjoy life more freely.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Resolving differences with parents or siblings should be your priority this week. Control your temper and avoid saying things you may later regret. When it comes to romance, act only when you are certain of your feelings. Entrepreneurs investing in creative marketing efforts may land profitable opportunities. With a balanced mind and body, you’ll feel ready to take on upcoming tasks with enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Diligence and precision in your work can earn recognition, possibly bringing rewards or new responsibilities. Avoid getting trapped in risky deals and think carefully before committing your money. Relationships may feel harmonious and rewarding this week. A family trip may be planned, offering a refreshing break. Openness to constructive criticism will help refine your ideas and improve outcomes.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Keeping family life peaceful will require you to take charge of decisions. Stepping back, staying calm, and regaining balance may dissolve ongoing tension. Those looking to expand their family may receive positive news. Before starting a long trip, confirm all details to avoid stress. A co-worker may show more interest than expected, which could spark a romantic connection.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Professional outcomes related to tenure or stability may work in your favour. Couples are likely to share joyful and encouraging moments together. This is a favourable time to expand your social circle and enjoy new company. Travel plans with family may not be ideal at present. Stomach-related issues could trouble you, so be mindful of your diet. By controlling food habits, you may avoid health concerns.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Romance appears promising, and you and your partner may discuss future adventures. Visiting relatives may bring laughter and cherished memories later in the week. If possible, delay journeys until situations seem smoother. Taking time out for yourself will help restore balance and refresh your outlook on life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The love and support of your partner may inspire you to face challenges with confidence. Take professional advice before starting new ventures, as rushing could cause setbacks. Health should not be neglected, and medical attention may be needed for ongoing concerns. A property dispute that dragged on for long may finally conclude in your favour. Travelling with close ones may bring a sense of spiritual growth and renewal.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial prospects appear bright, with investments showing encouraging results. Maintaining your fitness regime will strengthen both body and mind. A positive attitude will help you overcome romantic disappointments with ease. This week is also beneficial for those seeking gains in real estate.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Landlords should carefully screen tenants to avoid later conflicts. Planning a family trip now can create happy memories for everyone. Do not alter your lifestyle habits without medical advice, as it may do more harm than good. Even small mistakes could have lasting effects, so remain cautious. A little self-indulgence will be rewarding, but avoid overspending on one item.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue