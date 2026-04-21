Honoring Global Indian Icons And International Celebrities On One Stage

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A landmark moment in global entertainment, culture and achievement is set to unfold as the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards makes its debut at the iconic David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center—marking the first time in history that an Indian/ Indo-U.S.- centric awards platform of this scale, stature and global ambition will be presented at this world-renowned venue on Sunday, September 6th, 2026.

Positioned as one of the most ambitious and prestigious global awards ever created, the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards is designed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Global Indian Icons and International visionaries: bringing together the crème de la crème and the true “Who’s Who” across a variety of genres—under one roof.

This unprecedented platform will honor excellence across a powerful and diverse spectrum of categories including: The awards will celebrate excellence across:

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Cinema • Music • Fashion • Business • Technology • Sports • Comedy • Media • Literature • Medicine • Culinary Arts • Philanthropy & Social Impact.

The event promises an unparalleled evening of grandeur, influence and cultural significance, featuring spectacular world-class Bollywood and Hollywood performances, cutting-edge production and an atmosphere and ambiance that rivals the most celebrated global award shows.

With a multi-million global audience across broadcast, digital, and social platforms, the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards will attract an elite gathering of global leaders, celebrities, innovators, and investors. A select group of leading brands, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals is being invited to participate and explore sponsorship opportunities at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center—an unprecedented convergence of 50 global icons under one roof, delivering unmatched visibility, prestige, and global impact-never done before.

Mr. Kamal Dandona, Chairman of the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards, stated:

“The AMARA Hall of Fame Awards is far more than an event—it is the birth of a global institution. For the first time, we are bringing together icons, leaders, and visionaries from across the world on one stage in a way that has never been done before, creating a defining moment that will redefine how excellence is celebrated globally.”

The platform is supported by a distinguished Advisory Council of globally respected leaders, visionaries and industry experts across multiple disciplines.

The AMARA Hall of Fame Awards aims to become a flagship global institution, celebrating excellence while connecting India, the United States, and the world. Backed by the creators of successful international awards prior to AMARA, featuring icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Michael Jackson, Amitabh Bachchan, Richard Gere, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Sharon Stone, it reflects a proven legacy of world-class global events.This is truly a one-of-a-kind concept: bringing together global icons on one stage, something we’ve never seen before!

Follow the AMARA Hall of Fame Awards on Instagram and Facebook, and visit www.ahofa.com for the latest updates. This is just the beginning—many more global icons, stars, and performers will be announced as the journey unfolds.