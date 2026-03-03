Holi, the Festival of Colors, celebrates Spring’s arrival March 21st @Penn Museum

- ADVERTISEMENT -



PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2026—In partnership with Three Aksha, the Penn Museum will celebrate spring with CultureFest! Holi on Satu rday, March 21, from 11:00 am-4:00 pm.

Known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a Hindu tradition observed in India, Nepal, and in many communities around the world. It usually spans two days in early March, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and the end of winter. Highlighting renewal, rebirth, love, and unity, Holi represents a time to embrace the positive and release negative energy. It also honors the divine love of the Hindu god Krishna and his devotee, Radha.

CultureFest! Holi is a family friendly festival with interactive storytelling, colorful art-making, live music, riveting dance performances, and a marketplace. The highlight of the day will be the joyful throwing of brightly colored powders outside in Harrison Garden, engulfing attendees in the spirit of Holi’s cultural traditions.

“Among the many traditional festivals celebrated in India, Holi stands out as the most exuberant and colorful. This ancient celebration is observed worldwide, marked by integral rituals and a spirit of togetherness,” explains Viji Rao, artistic director of Three Aksha. “This vibrant celebration offers a perfect opportunity to express love, embrace new beginnings, and create lasting memories. It is an ideal time to share your true feelings with your loved ones and enjoy the beauty of the season.”

This year’s CultureFest! Holi lineu p includes:

Katha Storytelling with Viji Rao at 11:30 am and 1:30 pm in Widener Auditorium

Participants can learn more about Holi’s ancient origins by creating their own stories using hand gestures, facial expressions, and rhythmic movements. Families can immerse themselves in the cultural significance of Holi, promoting kindness, community, and fresh beginnings.

Samudra Musical Showcase from 12:30 pm-1:15 pm in Harrison Auditorium –This Indian youth music ensemble blends traditional Indian music with modern energy with a performance featuring Rohan Jayakrishnan on guitar, Niya Pillai on the saxophone, Sidharth Sumesh on drums, Shrinithaa Elangovan on the keyboard, and singers Lakshya Jaikumar, Veda Vishnu, and Lavanya Venkate.

Three Aksha Ensemble Dance from 2:45 pm to 3:45 pm in Harrison Auditorium

Three Aksha performs Bharatanatyam, a classical Indian dance that brings to life the playful, romantic stories of Radha and Krishna, capturing the energy of spring and joy of togetherness.

The all-day festival culminates in Harrison Garden with color powder throwing at 4:00 pm. (For the care of the collection, no re-entry to the Museum will be permitted once the colors have been thrown.)

All CultureFest! Holi activities are included with Penn Museum admission.