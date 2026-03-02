Holi-special drinks for your house party

- ADVERTISEMENT -



In recent years, Holi celebrations have become quite intimate, family-focused gatherings rather than large outdoor bashes. When hosting your friends and family for a homely Holi party, a special drink menu can elevate it further, blending tradition with refreshing twists. Here are five drinks that will add flavour to your celebrations.

1 / 5 - ADVERTISEMENT - Thandai Holi celebrations are incomplete with this classic Holi favourite, A traditional North Indian drink, it is made with milk, nuts, saffron and aromatic spices. For adults, you can also prepare an infused version, making it suitable for everyone. Source: Pexels

2 / 5 Rose and Cardamom Lassi Creamy in texture and with a coolant effect, lassi is a crowd-please. The addition of rose and cardamom will bring a festive pink hue, perfectly synching with the festival’s vibrant theme. You can serve the drink with savouries like gujiya and kachori. Source: Pexels

3 / 5 Aam Panna drink If you’re celebrating Holi during the warm afternoons, aam panna is a must-have. It is made with raw mango pulp, mint and roasted cumin, which offers a perfect mix of tangy flavour and hydration. Source: Pexels

4 / 5 Coconut and Pineapple Cooler A coconut and pineapple cooler will add freshness and flair. The drink blends coconut water with pineapple juice and a splash of lime. You can serve it chilled with mint leaves. Source: Pexels