Holi-special drinks for your house party

In recent years, Holi celebrations have become quite intimate, family-focused gatherings rather than large outdoor bashes. When hosting your friends and family for a homely Holi party, a special drink menu can elevate it further, blending tradition with refreshing twists. Here are five drinks that will add flavour to your celebrations.
Thandai
Holi celebrations are incomplete with this classic Holi favourite, A traditional North Indian drink, it is made with milk, nuts, saffron and aromatic spices. For adults, you can also prepare an infused version, making it suitable for everyone.
Rose and Cardamom Lassi
Creamy in texture and with a coolant effect, lassi is a crowd-please. The addition of rose and cardamom will bring a festive pink hue, perfectly synching with the festival’s vibrant theme. You can serve the drink with savouries like gujiya and kachori.
Aam Panna drink
If you’re celebrating Holi during the warm afternoons, aam panna is a must-have. It is made with raw mango pulp, mint and roasted cumin, which offers a perfect mix of tangy flavour and hydration.
Coconut and Pineapple Cooler
A coconut and pineapple cooler will add freshness and flair. The drink blends coconut water with pineapple juice and a splash of lime. You can serve it chilled with mint leaves.
Masala Chhas
A glass of spiced buttermilk is light, digestive, and comforting. It will help soothe the stomach after indulging into heavy festive treats.
