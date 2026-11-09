Historic Diwali Celebrations across the U.S. Pacific Northwest!

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Six State Governors and 21 Cities Mayors Host First-ever Diwali Ceremonies at State Capitols, Governors’ Mansions and City Halls

This year witnessed one of the largest-ever number of high-profile Diwali celebrations hosted across the U.S. Pacific Northwest, the Governors of Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, North Dakota and Washington hosted first-ever Diwali celebrations at their respective Governors’ Mansions and State Capitol Rotundas, in the presence of US Senators, Members of US Congress, local Mayors and a large number of the Indian American community leadership. The Diwali celebrations began in mid-October and continue until November 10 2026, with the Governor of Oregon scheduled to host the final ceremony on 10 November at the State Capitol in Salem.

During these first ever Governor-Hosted State-level Diwali celebrations, the role of the Indian American community in contributing to their respective states’ economies and cultural diversity received particular appreciation from the highest levels of State leadership.

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Governor Brad Little at Idaho State Capitol (16 October 2026): “Here in Idaho, we’re proud to have a vibrant Indian community that contributes very much to our state through their businesses, professions, service and civic involvement. Indian Americans help strengthen Idaho’s economy and help our communities be better places to live, work and raise a family.”

Governor Jim Pillen at Nebraska Governor’s Mansion in Lincoln (20 October): “The Indian community is an incredibly vital piece of who we are as the people of Nebraska… It’s really important that you keep these traditions alive in your families. Never, ever, ever let the light go out!”

Governor Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota at Governor’s Residence in Bismarck (29 October): “We should celebrate these relationships. We should celebrate these friendships. Diversity is our strength…We’re going to continue this relationship because it’s a fantastic one, at an international level, at a trade level, at a state-to-state level, at a diplomatic level, but most importantly, a human level.”

Governor Bob Ferguson, Washington at the Rotunda of State Capitol in Olympia (4 November 2026): “We are proud to be home to one of the largest shares of Indian Americans in the country. And during the previous decade, we had the fastest growing Indian American population in the entire country. And we have seen this community contribute so much to our state.”

Within Washington State, 22 cities in the Greater Seattle area, where nearly 200,000 Indian Americans reside also, observed individual Diwali ceremonies, inside their City Council Chambers with Mayors presiding over the lamp lighting, in presence of all Council Members. These included Auburn; Everett, Marysville, Kirkland, Bellevue, Tukwila, Medina, Bothell, SeaTac, DuPont; Spokane, Issaquah, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Duvall, Tacoma, Mukilteo and Kent. Additional Diwali ceremonies are scheduled in coming days in the city of Snoqualmie, King County (covers 39 cities of Greater Seattle) and the City of Seattle on 10 November.

In addition, Official Proclamations recognizing the importance of Diwali and the Indian American community, and underscoring ongoing partnership with the Consulate General of India in Seattle, were issued by several States and City Governments.

Earlier this year, in February, the Washington State Senate passed Senate Bill 6044, recognizing Diwali (and Bandi Chhor Divas) as state observances (non-legal holidays).

“It may be noted that in each of these SIX States and 22 cities of the Greater Seattle Area, the Consulate worked in close partnership with Indian American community leadership to organize and co-host these large-scale Diwali ceremonies,” the press release from the Seattle Indian Consulate said.