Hindus For Human Rights Endorses Vichal Kumar Of New York For US Congress

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The advocacy organization Hindus for Human Rights Action (HfHR Action) announced May 1, 2026, its endorsement of Vichal Kumar, who is running to represent New York’s 7th district in the United States House of Representatives.

“Vichal is a proud, progressive South Asian who will fight for all communities across Brooklyn and Queens,” a press release from HfHR said. Calling him a “vocal supporter of civil liberties and human rights here at home and abroad,” the organization added, “Hindu Americans deserve a champion for dignity and a better future, and we are confident that Vichal would carry out that mission and fight for justice, peace, and truth every single day.”

Accepting the endorsement, Kumar ( https://linktr.ee/kumar4ny.) is quoted saying, “I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of Hindus for Human Rights Action. Their commitment to equity and their recognition of how our communities and issues intersect are values that have shaped my career and define our campaign. They represent the commitments that so many Hindu Americans have been waiting to see organized.”

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Kumar, a public defender of 20-years standing, said he was not taking any corporate money for his campaign. He has been endorsed by Unrig Washington, an initiative that supports overturning the Citizens United Supreme Court decision regarding corporate campaign money as well as enacting anti-corruption reform.

Kumar began his legal career at The Bronx Defenders while attending Hofstra Law at night, went on to build the Civil Defense Practice at Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, and most recently served as the Managing Director at Partners for Justice, “where he scaled holistic-defense programs across the country—from New York to rural and conservative jurisdictions including Illinois, Missouri, and Texas.”

He is a past President of the South Asian Bar Association of North America (SABA) and the South Asian Bar Association of New York (SABANY).