HinduPACT American Hindus Against Defamation Releases Research Report Examining USCIRF’s Escalating Calls for Sanctions on RSS and Broader Implications for American Hindus

- ADVERTISEMENT -



First-of-Its-Kind Longitudinal Study of Two Decades of USCIRF Reports

March 18, 2026, Washington, DC, HinduPACT today announced the release of a new research report, USCIRF Reporting on India (2007–2026): A Longitudinal Analysis of Narrative Frames and Hindu Organization Mentions, which examines two decades of U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) reporting on India and documents what the report describes as a progression from descriptive monitoring to punitive policy recommendations targeting Hindu organizations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The report finds that by 2026, USCIRF’s posture had shifted to explicitly recommending that the U.S. government evaluate RSS for targeted sanctions, including freezing assets and barring entry into the United States, while also urging similar measures against India’s external intelligence agency. According to the report, this marks the first time in the 20-year period studied that RSS was moved from being described as an “influential group” to being recommended as a sanctions target.

Framed as a research study rather than an advocacy document, the report analyzes USCIRF’s narrative evolution across annual reporting cycles from 2007 through 2026. It identifies a pattern of “escalation of naming,” moving from generalized references such as “Hindu mobs,” to “RSS-linked groups,” and ultimately to recommendations for targeted asset freezes and visa bans.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The report further argues that the RSS is widely recognized for its unparalleled social service, education, relief, and cultural activities in India. In that context, efforts to publicly frame the organization through a sanctions lens risk extending stigma beyond one institution to the wider Hindu civic experience in post-colonial India and among diaspora communities abroad. For American Hindus, such framing may contribute to misunderstanding of Hindu charitable and cultural work and reinforce patterns of suspicion toward temples, nonprofits, and community organizations.”

“The release of this research report is intended to inform policymakers, journalists, academics, and the public about the serious implications of USCIRF’s latest recommendations,” said Ajay Shah, Founder and Executive Chair, HinduPACT. “When a large, longstanding Hindu social organization is discussed in the same sanctions framework as state agencies, the consequences do not remain confined to foreign policy debates. They inevitably affect ordinary American Hindus, their institutions, and their sense of belonging in the United States.”

The report argues that such framing can have significant downstream effects on American Hindus. It warns that broad narrative compression can blur the distinction between organizations in India and legally autonomous Hindu American nonprofits, charities, temples, and civic groups in the United States. It also highlights the risk of financial de-risking, donor hesitation, enhanced scrutiny of Hindu organizations, and the spread of loyalty tests for American Hindus in public, civic, and professional life.

The study further notes that stigmatizing rhetoric tied to the “Transnational Repression” label or stigmatizing the term “Hindutva” (which means the essence of Hindu dharma) can contribute to identity-based bullying in schools and universities and may increase vulnerability for Hindu temples, community institutions, and small businesses.

“American Hindus should not be made collateral damage in increasingly politicized narratives about India,” Shah added. “Research matters because it allows institutions and communities to examine patterns, methods, and consequences with rigor. This report raises legitimate questions about whether USCIRF has moved beyond monitoring religious freedom concerns into advocating coercive measures that can stigmatize Hindu identity far beyond India.”

The report also concludes that USCIRF’s recommendations have evolved from concern over local incidents to what it describes as “active policy warfare,” culminating in calls to impose material penalties on RSS and to treat Hindu organizational networks through a punitive, national-security lens. It states that this trajectory has implications not only for U.S.-India relations but also for how American Hindus are perceived in civic and policy spaces.

HinduPACT said the report is being released to encourage serious, evidence-based discussion about the use of official U.S. platforms to characterize Hindu organizations and the ripple effects those characterizations may have on American civil society.