“Hinduism teaches non-violence”: Rep Ro Khanna; Reps. Bera, Jayapal express concern

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Congressman Ro Khanna, D-California, in a post on X.com, condemned the attempted attack on a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, which took place when Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping at the temple.

“As a Hindu American, I am angered by the attempted mass shooting at a Temple by a white supremacist. The shooter’s evil is only surpassed by his ignorance. Hinduism teaches non-violence,” Khanna said in his post.

In a video attached to the post, Khanna said, “The shooter self-identifies as a white supremacist. His evil is surpassed only by his ignorance. Hinduism, ironically, is a faith that believes in non-violence. This kind of hate crime has no place in our society, and he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

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Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents Washington’s 7th congressional district, also expressed gratitude to local law enforcement for thwarting the alleged plot and ensuring the safety of worshippers.

In a post on X, she said, “I am incredibly grateful that local law enforcement thwarted this attempted mass shooting by a white supremacist and that the worshippers at this temple are safe.”

Jayapal added, “Attacks on South Asians have been on the rise, online and by leaders in our own government. This hate, racism, and violence are absolutely unacceptable, are traumatising our communities, and must end.”

Congressman Ami Bera, who represents California’s 6th congressional district, said he was horrified to learn that Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping at the temple when the alleged attempt took place.

In a post on X, Bera said, “This incident is a stark reminder of the threats facing Hindu communities and other communities targeted by religious and racial hatred,” adding that every American has the right to worship in peace.

Khanna, who is the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, along with Rep. Rich McCormick, on Friday, October 16, condemned the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, and urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to take action against what they described as “growing threats and hostility directed at Hindu Americans and Indian Americans.”