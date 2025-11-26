Hindu Samaj Mandir, Mahwah, holds Shree Vaishno Devi Akhand Divya Jyoti Sthapana

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Hindu Samaj Mandir of Mahwah, New Jersey, held what organizers described as “a historic and deeply spiritual” Shree Vaishno Devi Akhand Divya Jyoti Sthapana with Mata Ki Chowki on Saturday, November 22, 2025. More than 500 devotees participated, coming together to celebrate this spiritual event.

The Jyoti Sthapana began with a procession from a devotee’s home in Mahwah to the temple grounds, where the community had gathered to welcome the sacred Jyoti. The procession was joined by additional community members and nine girls carrying a Kalash.

“The procession set a devotional and uplifting tone as it reached the temple,” organizers said in a press release. Inside the temple, a small havan was performed before the sacred Jyoti was placed by Pandit Shukla Ji in a special glass structure. Simultaneously, the vibrant rhythms of the Chenda Melam filled the temple.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Prior to the Jyoti Sthapana, volunteers and Pandit Shukla Ji had carried the Jyoti to devotees’ homes, where poojas, havans, and Mata Ki Chowkis were performed, extending the blessings of the Jyoti throughout the community.

“The event was a true expression of the guiding principles of the Hindu Samaj Mandir, which include promoting spiritual, social, and cultural development; unifying the Hindu community through shared traditions; helping children take pride in their Indian heritage while preparing them to be responsible citizens of their adopted home; encouraging inter-religious understanding; and providing critically needed assistance and humanitarian service to the community,” organizers said.

The event aimed at fulfilling those goals by celebrating the community’s devotion, strength, and unity. The Jyoti is now permanently placed in the temple, “offering blessings to all who visit.”

To learn more about the temple, its programs, and services, visit www.hindusamajmandir.org