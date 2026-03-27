Himesh Patel To Be Seen In Ryan Coogler’s ‘X-Files’

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Actor Himesh Patel, of ‘Yesterday’ fame, has bagged a pivotal role in Ryan Coogler’s ‘The X-Files’ reboot pilot at Hulu.

As per Variety, Patel will star alongside previously announced cast member Danielle Deadwyler in the pilot, which was formally picked up at Hulu back in February.

The official logline for the show states, “Two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents (Deadwyler, Patel) form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena.”

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Reportedly, Deadwyler and Patel will be playing wholly new characters rather than new iterations of Fox Mulder and Dr. Dana Scully.

The role reunites Patel and Deadwyler, who previously appeared together in the HBO Max miniseries “Station Eleven.” Patel earned an Emmy nomination for his leading role in the series.

His other projects include the HBO shows “Avenue 5” and “The Franchise,” and he most recently appeared alongside Riz Ahmed in the Amazon series “Bait.” In film, Patel has starred in features including “Yesterday” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” with Patel and Nolan re-teaming on Nolan’s upcoming feature take on “The Odyssey.”