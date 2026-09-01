Highlights from last week of August 2026 in NY and NJ

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The month of August this year held many important events in New York and New Jersey. Here are some of the events which took place in the last week of August.

Religious Festivals:

The 10-day Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Festival honoring Ganesh’s birthday began at the Mahavallabh Ganpathi Sthanam in Flushing. Regular features include morning Abhishekam, continuous chanting, and a community feast.

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The Balarama Jayanti Festival was celebrated with kirtans and feasts in Manhattan at The Bhakti Center featuring lively congregational kirtan, a philosophy lecture by guest speaker His Grace Gauranga Prabhu, and a traditional free vegan feast.

The Rig Upakarma Vedic Rituals were held at last week at The Hindu Temple Society of North America (Ganesh Temple), Flushing, NY. Traditional community observance featuring Bramha Yajnam, Mahã Sankalpam, and the Yajnopaveeta Dhãranam (sacred thread change) ceremony featured prominently.

Sri Raghavendra Swamy Aradhana was held at The Hindu Temple Society of North America (Ganesh Temple). It included annual devotional service and prayers honoring the 16th-century saint, including special afternoon and evening offerings.

Sankata Hara Chaturthi Prayers were held at The Hindu Temple Society of North America (Ganesh Temple) featuring traditional monthly evening rituals, special Ganesha pooja, and fast-breaking prasadam distribution.

Cultural and Spiritual:

The Young Adults Meditation Gathering was organized by The Bhakti Center was held in Manhattan, NY. It is a weekly mindfulness and discussion group tailored for South Asian students and young professionals.

Social and Cultural:

A Public Gallery Exhibition highlighting a year of storytelling, textile work and paintings created by local South Asian immigrant elders (SU-CASA project) and community cross cultural food solidarity events were organized by South Asian Council for Social Services at their headquarters in Flushing, NY.

The Grand Raksha Bandhan Senior Gathering was organized by India Home at its Queens Community Center branch. The traditional cultural celebration involved senior citizens tying rakhis and meeting with local civic leaders, including city mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

A Cross-Cultural Community Alliance Recognition Ceremony was held at its headquarters where SACSS was formally recognized by the Consulate General of Mexico in New York for collaborative immigrant outreach.

Business and Cultural:

Late-August Heritage & Business Fair was organized by the Oak Tree Road Business Association along Oak Tree Road, Edison/Iselin, NJ. The outdoor community street fair featured local food vendors, apparel stalls, and small-business networking.

Civic and Political:

The Interfaith Rally for democratic values and secular India was held outside Madison Square Garden organized by a coalition of 48 civil rights, interfaith and advocacy Tri-State organizations. The primary mobilization and organization efforts were led by Hindus for Human Rights alongside the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC). The public rally and peaceful demonstration advocated for pluralism and human rights.