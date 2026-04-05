Healthcare Heroes to be honored at Terrace on the Park

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Neela Mukherjee Lockel and Dr. Anitha Srinivasan, have been recognized by Schneps Media as Healthcare Heroes for their dedication and contributions of healthcare professionals in New York City. The honor will be presented in May at a special ceremony in Queens.

These recognitions bring together leading figures from across the healthcare community to honor their service, share achievements, and build professional connections, underscoring Schneps Media’s role in New York’s neighborhoods.

Neela Mukherjee Lockel, MSW, MPA, is the President and CEO of EAC Network. She leads significant growth at this leading human services nonprofits, oversees more than 100 programs that support tens of thousands of vulnerable residents each year.

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With a Master of Social Work (MSW) from Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Service and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from NYU Wagner School of Public Service, Mukherjee Lockel has been a lifelong advocate for equity and second chances. She brings more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience to her role at EAC Network which delivers critical services to children and families, older adults, people involved in the criminal justice system, and those in need of behavioral health care or workforce training.

EAC serves over 65,000 people across Long Island and New York City, providing resources such as meals, healthcare, and child protection services. Her career at EAC involves frontline clinical work, higher education administration, and large-scale crisis response.

Mukherjee Lockels was named to the 2024 Long Island Power 100 list and is regarded as a prominent voice in the region’s nonprofit sector. In media appearances, including the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, she frequently addresses social work, human trafficking, community resilience, and the evolving role of nonprofits in strengthening Long Island communities.

Mukherjee Lockel remains deeply engaged in regional policy and advocacy. She serves on the board of the Long Island Association and sits on the LIPA Community Advisory Board, helping to shape conversations around economic development, infrastructure, and quality of life.

Dr. Anitha Srinivasan, MD, MPH, FACS is the first woman to be Chief Medical Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan. She is currently one of only two female chief medical officers across the 11 hospitals in the NYC Health + Hospitals system and the only woman of color serving in that role.

Srinivasan is a career surgeon who began her tenure in the city’s public hospital system in the 1990s. She later joined Metropolitan as an attending surgeon and associate professor of surgery at New York Medical College, where she has remained for more than two decades.

She founded the Metropolitan Breast Cancer Center and has directed it since 2017. She has held several key leadership positions, including Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Director of Perioperative Services since 2020. Under her leadership, the East Harlem hospital has performed more than 500 robotic surgeries.

Srinivasan has been credited with advancing clinical excellence, equitable care, and community health in East Harlem’s diverse neighborhoods. Daughter of two physicians, Srinivasan credits her mother as the driving force behind her commitment to serve indigent and underserved patients. Srinivasan firmly believes in creating a fiscally self-sustaining health facility, as stated in her biosketch on NYCH+H.

Metropolitan is a 338-bed hospital in East Harlem, serving more than 350,000 clinic patients and over 50,000 emergency room patients each year. Metropolitan is the nation’s oldest hospital–medical school affiliation through its longstanding partnership with New York Medical College. It is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the country’s largest municipal health system, which includes 11 hospitals, more than 70 patient care locations across the five boroughs, and over 43,000 employees.

Schneps Media publishes a wide portfolio of outlets, including amNY Metro, The Queens Courier, Bayside Times, Flushing Times, Brooklyn Graphic, Bay News, Park Slope Courier, Bay Ridge Courier, Brooklyn Paper, Bronx Times, Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers.