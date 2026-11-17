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The non-profit organization, Health Camp of New Jersey (HCNJ), which seeks to improve healthcare access for underserved communities, held its Annual Community Health Fair on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The event provided more than 200 individuals with access to comprehensive preventive healthcare screenings, health education, and essential wellness services, a press release from HCNJ said.

The health fair offered services like blood tests, electrocardiogram, medical screenings for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, dental examinations for oral cancer, eye screenings, mental health assessments, physical therapy and various types of cancer screenings. The flu vaccinations were given to more than 100 individuals by the local Walgreens Pharmacy.

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A team of healthcare professionals, physicians, dentists, optometrists, mental health specialists, pharmacists, and community volunteers generously volunteered their time and expertise to deliver the services, to those who came, who were primarily medically underserved individuals and families in the North Jersey region.

Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli visited the health camp and met with organizers and health care professionals, and praised the effort.

Since its inception in 1998, Health Camp of New Jersey has provided more than 16,000 health screenings to individuals across New Jersey, the press release said.