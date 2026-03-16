Health Camp of New Jersey announces establishment of the Lata Atul Shah Community Health Center in Somerset, New Jersey

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The nonprofit organization, Health Camp of New Jersey (HCNJ) announced a historic milestone in its history of community service: the establishment of a new community health center in Somerset, New Jersey. This significant step forward was possible

primarily through the extraordinarily generous pledge of $1,000,000 by one of

its strong supporters, Lata and Atul Shah.

For more than two decades, Health Camp of New Jersey has remained

committed to improving community health by providing free health camps,

medical screenings, and preventive care services to thousands of individuals.

What began in 1998 as a small volunteer-driven initiative has steadily grown into a trusted platform for delivering vital healthcare resources to underserved populations.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“The establishment of a permanent community health center represents a

natural and meaningful evolution of HCNJ’s mission to expand access to

quality healthcare services ,” the organization said in a March 16 press release.

In recognition of the Shah family’s exceptional generosity and unwavering dedication to community welfare, the new facility will be named the “Lata Atul Shah Community Health Center.”

The Center will focus on providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality

primary healthcare services, particularly for underserved, uninsured, and

vulnerable members of the community. Planned services will include primary

care consultations, preventive health screenings, chronic disease

management, health education programs, and other essential wellness

services designed to promote long-term community health.

“We are deeply grateful to Lata and Atul Shah for their remarkable generosity

and their steadfast commitment to improving community health and reducing

healthcare disparities,” said representatives of Health Camp of New Jersey.

“Their philanthropic leadership has made it possible for us to expand our

impact and create a lasting resource that will serve generations to come.”