Hasan Minhaj Encourages NYC Teens to Find Role Models Close to Home at Lunar New Year Workshop

- ADVERTISEMENT -



FLUSHING, N.Y. — Comedian and former “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj joined young members of the The Boys’ Club of New York on Feb. 26 for a Lunar New Year workshop celebrating Afro-Asian and Latine masculinities at the Abbé Clubhouse in downtown Flushing.

The event, held in honor of the Year of the Fire Horse, was organized by Dark Lab in partnership with the Boys’ Club and the Asian American Art Alliance. About 25 to 30 young men, ages 11 to 15, gathered for an afternoon of film, food, calligraphy and conversation centered on culture, identity and the role models who shape them.

Minhaj, a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian, spoke to participants about rethinking who qualifies as a role model.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“A lot of times the role models don’t have to be a professional athlete or a celebrity,” Minhaj said. “They’re the people that are sitting with you right now — your amazing coaches and mentors right here — that can see the talent within you.”

The workshop invited teens to write down the name of a male figure they look up to — from pop culture icons to family members or friends — and reflect on what they inherit from those figures. The responses were later shared aloud, sparking discussion about tradition, masculinity and community.

Caleb, a New York City teen and Boys’ Club member, said the conversation resonated deeply.

“When Hasan mentioned he saw his friends as role models, it reminded me of how I look up to mine as well, whether in school or at The Boys’ Club,” Caleb said. “I’m fortunate to be constantly surrounded by friends whose ambition and integrity inspire me daily. It’s important that the people you surround yourself with uplift you, not put you down.”

The afternoon also featured a screening of the short film “Ask a Chinese Question, Get a Black Answer,” followed by a roundtable discussion about Black, Indigenous, Asian and Latine heritage and the traditions passed down through generations.

Participants then took part in a multilingual calligraphy workshop, painting words in Chinese, Quechua, Kichwa, Spanish and English at tables organized by zodiac signs. Organizers said the activity was designed to demonstrate how language carries values and identity across cultures.

Throughout the session, a curated playlist played in the background, and attendees shared a meal highlighting Afro-Asian-Caribbean culinary connections.

The overall goal, organizers said, was to create a welcoming space for young men to reflect on masculinity as something shaped by history, culture and care — and to celebrate Lunar New Year in a way that felt communal and creative.

By the end of the evening, as raffle winners were announced and participants packed up their painted calligraphy, the central message lingered: inspiration often begins with the people sitting right beside you.