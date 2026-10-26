Hari Om Mandir Gala Inspires Faith, Generosity and a Shared Vision for the Temple’s Future

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ROSELLE, Ill. — Hundreds of devotees and community members gathered at Pearl Banquets, 1490 W. Lake Street , on Saturday, October 10, for Hari Om Mandir’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Dinner. The evening brought together prayer, music, dance and community recognition, while raising nearly $170,000 in contributions and pledges for the temple’s operational and expansion needs.

As donations continued to come in, President Vipan Wadhera announced that the fundraising goal had been raised to $200,000, reflecting the strong response from attendees.

Master of Ceremonies Mona Sharma welcomed guests shortly after 6 p.m. and guided the program through an evening that combined spiritual observance with entertainment and fundraising. Acharya Ram Naresh Vajpayee opened with Vedic mantras and blessings, setting a devotional tone for the gathering.

Brij Sharma, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, welcomed attendees and offered prayers for those unable to attend because of health or personal circumstances. He thanked the Board of Trustees and Executive Board for their year-round service and gave special recognition to President Vipan Wadhera and Sangeeta Wadhera.

“The world cannot move without Shri Ram, Ram cannot move without Hanuman, and Hari

Om Mandir cannot move without Vipan and Sangeeta,” Sharma said, drawing applause. He also described projects completed through community support, including the installation of the Hanuman murti and a protective cover around it, without external borrowing.

Looking ahead, Sharma identified improved parking-lot lighting as an immediate priority, with an estimated cost of approximately $100,000. He also outlined a longer-term goal of bringing city water to the temple, estimated at approximately $500,000, to provide safer drinking water. Quoting Kabir, he encouraged the audience to give generously: “The bird takes a beakful, yet the river does not diminish.”

Fundraising Chairman Anil Saxena recalled that the previous year’s gala raised $150,000 and praised the community effort behind the Hanuman murti project, which he said cost nearly half a million dollars and was completed under budget. He also recognized Vipan

Wadhera and Sangeeta Wadhera for taking on substantial organizational responsibilities during a difficult year for him.

The cultural program began with a graceful Ganesha Vandana by Falguni Rana. Pratibha Jairath and Raju Bankapur, affectionately known as the “Kishore Kumar of Chicago,” then performed a selection of classic songs. Their set included romantic favorites that brought couples to the dance floor, tabla and bansuri performances by Bankapur, and a Mukesh medley. Lighthearted exchanges among the performers added to the festive atmosphere.

A fashion walk choreographed by Priya Raheja, with support from Vijay Raheja, featured devotees of different ages walking the stage to familiar film songs. The program also included a Bollywood dance to “Ghoomar” by Asha Mehta. Later, Mona Sharma performed Punjabi tappé, adding another musical style to the evening.

Wadhera provided a fundraising update and recognized donors at several contribution levels. Grand Donors, whose contributions were reported at $10,000 or more, included Brij Sharma, Dr. Manav Salwan, Kalsi Builders, Saurabh and Ruchi Srivastava, Nalin Shah, Dr. Arun Verma, Usha Singla, and Archana and Sudhir Agrawal. Platinum Donors, recognized for contributions of $5,000 or more, included Anup Saxena, Anil Saxena, Navin Paul, Ashish Shukla, Anil Gulati and Vipan Wadhera. Additional contributors were also acknowledged for gifts ranging from $250 to $1,100.

Wadhera said the total had approached $100,000 during the evening before additional contributions and pledges brought it close to $170,000. “Every penny is used for a cause and the devotees,” he said. “We think only of how to provide better facilities and help our community grow.”

The gala also highlighted the temple’s youth and educational activities. Hari Om Gurukul, led by Anurag Awasthi and Prerna Awasthi, was recognized for students who learned all six stanzas of “Vande Mataram” in 15 days and performed at the Consulate General’s office. Youth Night, planned and organized by young volunteers, was also cited as an example of the next generation’s involvement.

During the evening, Sangeeta Wadhera hosted the volunteer recognition program, assisted by former secretaries Sneh Chaudhary and Anita Rawal. Guests Anil Loomba, Yogi Bhardwaj, Anu Malhotra, Om Dhingra, members of the Agrawal family, Asha Oraskar and Rakesh Malhotra presented awards to Ashok and Shama Sharma, Ramesh and Indu Bhardwaj, Deepak and Mona Sharma, Dinesh and Varsha Patel, Raju Bankapur, Anurag and Prerna Awasthi, and Acharya Ram Naresh Vajpayee for their service.

Raffle drawings added a lighthearted moment, with Amazon and Visa gift cards among the prizes. The evening concluded with a lively Qawwali featuring Pratibha Jairath, Om Dhingra, Raju Bankapur, Dr. Bhupendra Berry, Ashwini Mahajan, Vipan Wadhera, Vandana Bankapur, Poonam Mahajan, Anita Berry, Kanan Dhingra and Sangeeta Wadhera.

The gala celebrated Hari Om Mandir as a community sustained by worship, volunteer service and shared responsibility. Organizers said the funds raised will support the temple’s current operations and future improvements, as the community works toward its revised $200,000 goal.