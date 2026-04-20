Hanuman Chalisa and Bhajan Sandhya held at Satyanarayan Temple, NY

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The Satya Narayana Mandir, Elmhurst, NY hosted its weekly event known as Hanuman Chalisa and Bhajans Sandhya every Tuesday, the latest being on April 14, 2026 evening. The devotees who attended said they experienced it not merely as ritualistic but as a “deeply meaningful expression of faith, discipline, and collective spiritual energy,” according to a report from organizers.

Traditionally, Tuesdays and Saturdays are considered especially auspicious for worshipping the diety Hanuman. Tuesday is associated with energy, courage, and action—qualities that Hanuman symbolizes, noted Geetha Patil. Saturday, often linked with planetary influences and challenges in Hindu belief, is seen as a day when invoking Hanuman can help alleviate hardships and negativity, she added.

A hall full of devotees participated in the weekly recitation, where the group gathered at 6:00pm to sing Bhajans.

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Pundit Anand Tripathi and Pundit Ramrakhyani sang several melodious Bhajans with the repetition of divine names, the melody of harmonium and tabla, and the synchronized clapping created an atmosphere of collective expression.

Pt. Hemant Ramrakhyani recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

Composed by the 16th-century saint-poet Goswami Tulsidas, this is a 40-verse hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the embodiment of strength, devotion, humility, and unwavering service with all the devotees. Each verse praised Hanuman’s virtues and recounted his role in the epic Ramayana, where he serves Lord Rama with complete surrender and courage.

Maha Mangal Arati of Lord Ram Parivar and Lord Hanuman along with all the temple deities was also performed.

Temple president Jagadish Kakwani, thanked all the devotees for their active participation and expressed his gratitude to Rama Pun and Narbada Chhatri for sponsoring Langer Prasadam to the devotees.