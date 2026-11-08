‘Hanuman Ansh’ OTT release date out

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): After a successful theatrical run, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ is now gearing up for its OTT release.

The film, which is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji, will be out on Sony LIV on November 27.

Inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh “follows the transformation of Lakshminarayan, a young boy who sets out on a quest to find God. Rooted in faith and timeless human values, the film offers audiences a deeply moving story that has found an emotional connection with viewers.”

Speaking about the film’s OTT release, Ajay Bhalwankar, Chief Content Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, we believe in bringing powerful stories that resonate with audiences into millions of homes. ‘Hanuman Ansh’ is a remarkable example of how compelling storytelling can transcend expectations and win hearts. What makes its journey particularly special is the way it has connected with audiences, becoming a cherished film for families across the world. We are delighted to bring this much-loved film to audiences across our digital and linear platforms giving them an opportunity to experience its inspiring story.”

Vishal Chaturvedi directed ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which emerged as a major box-office success, reportedly crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.