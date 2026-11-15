Gujarati Samaj of New York Celebrates Diwali In Flushing

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The Gujarati Samaj of New York celebrated a joyous Diwali at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Flushing, NYC, November 14, 2026.

Gujarat Samaj of Ne York President Harshad Patel (Pakaji) led the celebrations. Among the high profile guests was Deputy Consul General of India Vishal Harsh.

Hundreds joined the festivities that included dance performances and other cultural activities that displayed the heritage of India, as well as cherished traditions, as well as the continuing links that the Indian diaspora has with its roots.

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“Sincere appreciation to Harshad Patel (Pakaji) and the leadership of Gujarati Samaj NY for their dedicated efforts in fostering community engagement, and preserving cultural traditions,” the Indian Consulate in New York posted on its X.com site.