Gujarati Samaj of New York Celebrates Diwali In Flushing

By
By a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Gujarati Samaj of New York celebrated a joyous Diwali at the Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Flushing, NYC, November 14, 2026.

Diwali celebration of Diwali at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Flushing November 14. PHOTOS: X.com IndiainNewYork

Gujarat Samaj of Ne York President Harshad Patel (Pakaji) led the celebrations. Among the high profile guests was Deputy Consul General of India Vishal Harsh.

India’s Deputy Consul General Vishal Harsh speaking at Gujarati Samaj of NY Diwali festivities

Hundreds joined the festivities that included dance performances and other cultural activities that displayed the heritage of India, as well as cherished traditions, as well as the continuing links that the Indian diaspora has with its roots.

Above and below: Dance performances at Gujarati Samaj of NY Diwali festivities in Flushing November 14.
- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Sincere appreciation to Harshad Patel (Pakaji) and the leadership of Gujarati Samaj NY for their dedicated efforts in fostering community engagement, and preserving cultural traditions,” the Indian Consulate in New York posted on its X.com site.

Related posts:

Oldest BAPS Mandir in Flushing, New York, turns Fifty Diwali: A Lost Love! Tradition, celebration, and nostalgia Vishwa Gujarati Diwas commemorates Poet Narmad How one chef became an evangelist for India’s glorious regional food

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR