Gujarati Comedy ‘Halo Patel Bhai Ni Jan Ma’ Draws Houseful Crowd in Hillsborough, New Jersey

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By a Staff Writer
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HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., April 18, 2026 — A lively evening of humor and community spirit unfolded at Hillsborough High School as Siddhi Events, led by Smita Gandhi, in collaboration with Bridgewater Senior Council President Sureshbhai Patel, presented the Gujarati comedic drama “Halo Patel Bhai Ni Jan Ma” to a packed audience.

The event drew prominent attendees, including Hillsborough Mayor Catherine Payne, Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhirbhai Parikh, and several social and political figures. Presidents of various senior associations and executive committee members of FISANA were also present, underscoring strong community participation.

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Sponsored by Patidar Super Store of Hillsborough, Vatsalya Day Care Center, Golden Era Day Care Center and other local business entrepreneurs, the production proved to be a resounding success, filling the venue to capacity.

Hillsborough Mayor Catherine Payne and Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh were honored with flower bouquets by Smita Gandhi of Siddhi Events and Suresh Patel of FISANA.. Photos Siddhi Events

Blending humor with engaging performances, the play kept audiences entertained throughout, earning enthusiastic applause and positive feedback. The strong turnout reflected the community’s growing appetite for quality cultural entertainment.

Bridgewater Senior Council Chairman Piyushbhai Patel was unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances. However, he later met with the cast at Sureshbhai Patel’s residence, where they shared dinner and celebrated the success of the event.

Hillsborough Mayor Catherine Payne and Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh are seen with Smita Gandhi of Siddhi Events, Suresh Patel of FISANA, and other team members during the event.

Organizers credited the evening’s success to the leadership of Sureshbhai Patel and the dedicated efforts of the council’s executive committee.

In closing remarks, Patel expressed gratitude to donors, sponsors and attendees for their continued support, noting their contributions were key to the program’s success.

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