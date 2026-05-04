Gujarat Maharashtra Day Celebration Highlights Role Of Two States In India’s Growth & Development

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India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinaya Mohan Kwatra, led the celebrations of Gujarat and Maharashtra Day, at the Indian Consulate in New York May 1, 2026. Among the special guests was former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.

The tenth consecutive Gujarat Maharashtra Day was hosted and organized by the Gujarati Associations of North America (GANA), in partnership with the Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE. A cross-section of the Indian diaspora, dignitaries, elected officials, and performing artists made it a memorable evening of shared identity, where the overwhelming message was about how Gujarat and Maharashtra had contributed to India’s culture and economy. The formal program opened with a Ganesh Stuti.

Ambassador Kwatra, in his speech, thanked attendees and commended GANA for organizing this celebration in partnership with CGI-NY, observing that events such as these serve a purpose far beyond festivity – they foster unity, preserve cultural heritage, and advance it for generations to follow. He paid rich tribute to the great sons and daughters of Gujarat and Maharashtra, reminding the audience that their legacies represent the values and spirit of the states they came from. He noted that both states together account for close to 25% of India’s total GDP, and underscored that the real India-US partnership is felt at the policy level and on the ground in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, where the Gujarati and Marathi diaspora serve as the most dynamic and living bridge between the two nations. He called upon all present to carry that torch forward and ensure that cultural strength is transferred meaningfully to the next generation.

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Prabhu, former Union Cabinet Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Railways, offered a wide-ranging address, drawing a parallel between India’s federal structure and the ancient Hindu concept of the joint family where each member holds rights over collective property, noting that stronger states like Gujarat and Maharashtra must play the role of accelerating growth for the rest of the country. He praised entrepreneurship as the defining characteristic of Gujarat, observed that Maharashtra stands as the undisputed financial capital of India, and that together these two states would lead India toward its $1 trillion economy target.

Celebrities honored at the event included Indian actresses Archana Joglekar and Pooja Jhaveri. Mayor Hemant Marathe of West Windsor Township and Mayor Pulkit Desai of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey, were also felicitated, representing the growing footprint of the Indian-American community in elected office across the East Coast.

GANA President Srujal Parikh reflected on a decade of this celebration and described the programs GANA has championed. “These efforts are not just programs,” he said, adding, “They are bridges between our past and our future, between our homeland and our home here, and between generations who will carry our culture forward.” He thanked partner organizations including FIA NY-NJ-CT-NE, the Gujarati Literary Academy, and the Marathi Vishva New Jersey leadership for their decade-long solidarity, and thanked the entire GANA team for their dedication. He also shared a message from the Chief Minister of Gujarat, followed by a stirring Gujarat Maharashtra video presentation.

Ankur Vaidya, Chairman of FIA NY-NJ-CT-NE and co-founder of GANA, paid tribute to the Maharashtrian community for joining the celebration for ten consecutive years, calling it a statement of how 122 diaspora communities work together. Vaidya presented the formation of Gujarat and Maharashtra as a powerful moment of unity celebrated in America, and extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vesak, the Buddhist day of celebration, reflecting his broad and inclusive worldview.

FIA President Sreekanth Akkapalli praised GANA as the member organization that started the Gujarat Maharashtra Day celebration in New York City a decade ago. Akkapalli underscored the extraordinary work FIA has accomplished over its 56-year journey in bringing together diverse ethnic communities from across the globe, and welcomed the entire Consulate team for supporting the celebrations.

Philanthropist honorees Saurin Dave and Kenny Desai were recognized for their contributions through GANA’s Philanthropist initiative. The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Priti Ray-Patel, Vice President of GANA, and Smita Miki Patel, GANA Secretary, who thanked the numerous media partners including Parikh Worldwide Media.

Grammy Award-winning artist Falu Shah’s musical performance was the highlight. Musical artist Hardik Chauhan showcased his vibrant Saurashtra-inspired Gujarati folk musical style. Young dancers from the Dancing Stars team, choreographed by Heena Gupte, performed a fusion of Maharashtrian Ganapati folk forms and Gujarati Garba and Dandiya that drew sustained applause, “reminding every attendee why preserving cultural memory in the next generation is a necessity,” organizers said.

The celebratory dinner featured an entirely vegetarian spread conceived and prepared by community home chefs representing both the Gujarati and Maharashtrian culinary traditions, using recipes preserved over generations. “Events like Gujarat Maharashtra Day serve a vital role in elevating these community chefs, giving them a platform where their craft is celebrated alongside speeches and performances, and inspiring younger generations to carry forward recipes that tell a story of home no passport can capture,” organizers said.