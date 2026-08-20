Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Meets Diaspora, Business Leaders During US Visit

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Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began his week-long visit to the United States and Canada by meeting members of the Gujarati diaspora in San Francisco, where he highlighted the state’s development plans and sought greater participation from the overseas community in Gujarat’s emerging technology and investment sectors.

Patel is leading a high-level delegation during the visit to invite industries and investors from the US and Canada to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027 and explore opportunities to invest and establish businesses in Gujarat.

During his visit the Chief Minister spoke about how Gujarat has emerged as a growth engine of the country through what he described as holistic development. He linked the state’s future goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, with the mantra of ‘Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas’.

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Patel said Gujarat is working towards the goal of Viksit Gujarat-2047 and intends to play a leading role in the national development vision. He identified semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and biotechnology as key sectors in which Gujarat aims to establish itself as a global hub.

The Chief Minister also invited members of the Gujarati diaspora, along with industry and business leaders based in San Francisco, to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027. He expressed confidence that the summit would provide another platform for strengthening investment and technological partnerships between Gujarat and global businesses.

The interaction also included a question-and-answer session, during which members of the Gujarati community sought information about the pace and scope of development in Gujarat. Community leaders appreciated the state government’s efforts to accelerate development and attract investment.

The Gujarat CM particularly acknowledged the contribution of Gujaratis living in Silicon Valley to areas such as semiconductors, AI technology and innovation. He said the Gujarat government wants to establish a stronger connection between global Gujarati talent and companies and industries operating in the state. He said these partnerships could also help Gujarat advance its development objectives and contribute to the broader goal of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Patel also spoke about the cultural connection maintained by Gujarati families living thousands of kilometres away from their home state. He noted that the community continues to preserve the Gujarati language, festivals, celebrations and traditional values in San Francisco.

Gujarat Chief Secretary M.K. Das, senior secretaries, members of the state delegation and a large number of members of the Gujarati diaspora attended the interaction.

After San Francisco, Chief Minister Patel made a stop in Washington, D.C., where on Thursday August 20, he was welcomed at the Indian Embassy by Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, and also went on to meet Walmart Executive Vice President and Global Public Policy and Government Affairs Dan Bryant and discussed a clear roadmap to expand global opportunities for the state’s MSMEs and small artisans ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027.

According to a press release, Bryant apprised the Chief Minister about Walmart’s Vriddhi program which has trained more than 1.15 lakh MSMEs since its launch in 2019. The company has set a target of training 1.70 lakh MSMEs by 2028, according to a release issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office.

Patel also discussed the possibility of jointly organizing workshops with Walmart and relevant departments of the Gujarat government to identify sector-specific potential among the state’s MSMEs and help them access global markets.

The discussions also focused on collaboration between the state government and Walmart over the next three to four months to explore potential global opportunities for Gujarat’s MSMEs and small artisans.

Earlier on August 20, Patel addressed members of the Gujarati diaspora at an event organized by the Vishv Umiya Foundation in Washington, where he presented Gujarat’s role as a growth engine for India and held detailed discussions with members of the diaspora on Gujarat’s holistic development, financial discipline, new investment opportunities and the growth potential of emerging sectors, including GIFT City, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, data centres and biotechnology.

Chief Minister Patel also visited the Art of Living center in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and met with members of the community. He commended the Art of Living’s efforts to take India’s traditions of breathwork, meditation and yoga to communities across the United States, and appreciated its work in promoting mental wellbeing and resilience among young people.

For nearly 45 years, the Art of Living has been working across the United States towards its vision of a stress-free, violence-free society, fostering human connection, and the spirit of “One World Family,” a press release from the organization said. This work has found expression in landmark initiatives such as the World Culture Festival, hosted by the Art of Living on the National Mall in Washington, DC, in September 2023, which brought together 1.1 million people and participants from more than 180 countries, the press release said.

The Art of Living center in Washington, DC, is a 17,000-square-foot urban sanctuary – walking distance from the White House, and it is planning to expand the premises by an additional 10,000 square feet to accommodate the growing demand for its programs and practices.

“It was an honor to host Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel at the Art of Living Centre in Washington, DC. We wish him continued success in his efforts to serve the people of Gujarat and advance the state’s vision of a healthier and more resilient society,” said Bhushan Deodhar, from the Office of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Director of the Art of Living Centre in Washington, DC.