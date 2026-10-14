Guinness World Records Recognizes World’s Longest Biography Of BAPS Leader By A Single Author, Sadhu Adarshjivandas

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A 13-volume biography spanning 8,848 pages and comprising 2,146,447 words on His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj was officially recognized recently by Guinness World Records as the Longest Biography by a Single Author.

Written by Sanskrit scholar Sadhu Adarshjivandas, PhD, Brahmaswarup Pramukh Swami Maharaj: Vistrut Jivan ane Karya chronicles the 94-year life and legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016), the late spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The biography traces Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life from his birth in 1921 through to his passing in 2016, documenting his spiritual leadership and service which inspired followers around the world. The work was researched and written over a 38-month period between July 2017 and August 2020.

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The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj at OVO Arena Wembley, UK, on Sunday, October 4, 2026, during celebrations marking his 93rd birth anniversary. The ceremony was witnessed by 11,000 people at the arena and tens of thousands more watching via a live webcast around the world.

Carl Saville, Senior Adjudicator who presented the Certificate, said: “Today’s presentation for the Longest Biography by a Single Author, has been a true pleasure, privilege and honor to deliver on behalf of Guinness World Records.

“Guinness World Record’s main objective as a brand, is to document the incredible from around the world, to share unique and special achievements which ultimately, no one else on earth has managed to achieve to date, so what a powerful relevance to this specific title which has been documented, over a whole lifetime.”

Reflecting on the recognition, Sadhu Adarshjivandas added: “The subject of this biography is infinitely more important than the author. His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj lived a life defined by deep spirituality, profound humility and an unwavering commitment to global harmony, compassion and empathy. It was an honor and a privilege to chronicle his divine life and enduring legacy.”

More than 310,000 copies of the volumes have already been sold, a press release from BAPS said.

The recognition also follows another recent GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title achievement for BAPS. In February 2026, 12,723 children gathered in Vadodara, India, for a simultaneous recital of Sanskrit verses from the Satsang Diksha, establishing the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest Simultaneous Hindu Text Recital. More than 15,000 children had memorized all 315 Sanskrit verses of the scripture as part of the wider initiative.