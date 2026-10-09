“Great Defender” Of Legal Principles: Navanethem “Navi” Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize

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The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 has been awarded to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee describes the Indian Tamil from South Africa as “a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year’s laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.”

“Navi Pillay is one of the great defenders of international legal principles in our time. Her distinguished career reminds us of the need to support, fortify and expand the global rule of law. Navi Pillay’s commitment to justice and human dignity is a source of hope and inspiration to all who seek to bring about a more peaceful world,” the Nobel Committee declared.

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Navi Pillay’s commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career, the October 9 announcement said.

Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, “confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion.”

She defended Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid, and later went on the serve as a judge in some of the key international court cases.

“This year’s laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide, the announcement noted.

The Nobel Committee credited her with making rulings in historic international court cases, showing that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Pillay was also praised for strengthening the institutions of international law.

Among the breakthroughs Pillay achieved during her career, the Nobel Committee pointed to the ruling in the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda which established that rape and sexual violence could constitute a crime against humanity – as well as genocide – “her influence was a significant factor.”

In the same case, Pillay was instrumental in a separate legal breakthrough, namely, “for the first time, a defendant faced charges of incitement to commit genocide purely on the basis of spreading propaganda.”

“Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time,” the Nobel Committee said.

The first Nobel Peace Prize was awarded 125 years ago, and since then, the award choices have underscored the importance of resolving conflicts through international law.

“At a time of existential challenges – including more wars and conflicts than the world has seen in a long time – international law is no longer just a supplement to peace and security. It is an absolute necessity,” the Nobel Committee contended, noting that the system of international law at this time was “under tremendous pressure,” and its institutions are under attack. “We see a shift towards power politics at the expense of legal frameworks and global respect for law and justice. Whenever might overtakes right, it undermines stability, trust and peaceful co-existence,” the Nobel Committee asserted.

This year’s award, the Committee said, is an attempt “to remind the world that the rule of law – national and international – underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice.”

“Navi Pillay has held states and national leaders accountable and brought hope to victims of violence and conflict. In all the positions she has held, she has stressed the responsibility of individuals and states to comply with the rule of law. She has also helped define the relevant norms and legal principles,” it said.

Pillay in her statement accepting the $1.2 million prize said she dedicated it to all those who had been fighting for human rights, and minimized her contributions. “The last thing I did is the report on Gaza naming what is happening there as genocide. One of the main reactions to that report [was] paying tribute to me for my courage.. why would you need courage to speak the truth?” Pillai said.

Israel was among the first to criticize the Nobel Committee for choosing Pillay for the Peace Prize, describing it as a politicization of the award. “Awarding Pillay the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t a recognition of justice. It’s the grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, adding, “Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell.”