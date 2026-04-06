Governor of Aruba visits Xavier University campus, praises expansion plans

ARUBA – His Excellency Alfonso Boekhoudt, governor of Aruba and representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, visited Xavier University, Aruba, on March 23, where he toured campus facilities and reviewed ongoing expansion projects.

The governor was received by Chief Academic Officer Dr. Arun Dubey and senior academic leaders, including Dr. Kevin Pawlak, dean of pre-health sciences; Dr. Prasad Vijayashankar, dean of basic sciences; Bonnie McGowan, dean of nursing; and Dr. Ravindra Veeranna, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine.

During the visit, Boekhoudt toured the university’s residential campus, where he met with leadership and observed the institution’s integrated student living and learning environment. He expressed appreciation for the university’s commitment to providing a high-quality academic setting for a diverse international student body.

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The tour also included a preview of a new academic facility under construction on campus. The building, spanning more than 130,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in September 2026 and is expected to support increased enrollment and new academic programs.

Boekhoudt said he was impressed by the scale and vision of the project, describing it as a meaningful investment in Aruba’s future and a valuable addition to the island’s educational and professional landscape. He also expressed support, in his capacity as representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, for the university’s continued growth.

“We are deeply honored by the governor’s visit and his encouraging words,” Dubey said. “This recognition reinforces our mission to provide world-class education while contributing to Aruba’s development as a hub for health sciences and higher education.”

Xavier University, Aruba, said it looks forward to strengthening its relationship with the Office of the Governor and continuing its role in advancing education on the island.