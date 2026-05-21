Governor Newsom Appoints Sushma Bhatia On San Francisco Water Board

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California Governor Gavin Newsom announced several appointments May 21, 2026, among them of Indian American Sushma Bhatia to the San Francisco Water Board.

Bhatia, a Democrat from Cupertino, CA, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Bhatia has been Global Business and Applied AI Director at Google since 2024, where she was Global Head of Strategy and Operations from 2019 to 2024.

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She held multiple roles at Accenture from 2014 to 2019, including Business Strategy Senior Manager, Manager, and Consultant.

Bhatia was Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dreeya from 2012 to 2016.

She held multiple roles at the San Francisco Department of the Environment from 2003 to 2013, including Toxics Reduction Program Manager and Coordinator.

Bhatia earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $250 per diem.