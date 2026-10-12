Governor Hochul Visits South Asian Council For Social Services In Queens, NY

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Gov. Kathy Hochul recently visited the South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS) in Flushing, Queens, NY, to see how the nonprofit supports underserved communities across New York with culturally responsive services in more than 20 languages.

Hochul, along with Assemblymember Nily Rozic and New York City Council Member Sandra Ung, met with SACSS staff, board members, ambassadors, supporters and community members, and learned about programs spanning food assistance, health care, wellness, senior services and workforce development. SACSS ambassadors Roni Mazumdar of Unapologetic Foods, and executive chef and co-owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Semma Vijay Kumar, were special guests of the day, which coincided with the International Translation Day.

Hochul, Rozic and Ung helped distribute food bags at the Food Pantry and spoke with clients. Rozic and Ung have been long time supporters of SACSS initiatives addressing food insecurity, services for older adults and workforce development.

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“I am very proud to be here and see the money that we allocate from Albany in our budget, with the support of Assemblymember Nily Rozic and Council Member Sandra Ung, come to you,” Hochul told participants.

“You see in action the power of the support we can give because this is exactly what we’re hoping for,” Hochul added.

Mazumdar and Kumar discussed New York’s growing hunger crisis and the pantry’s role in addressing it, emphasizing the importance of providing food that is familiar to the communities it serves.

SACSS food pantry is the first South Asian pantry in New York to provide culturally appropriate food to families and currently serves more than 2,270 families each week, according to the organization. Families have been getting rice, lentils, oil, spices and fresh produce, as well as other foods reflecting the needs of the communities it serves. SACSS Meals Delivery service is available to older and homebound community members.

Hochul later met participants in Wednesdays for Women, a weekly gathering that offers yoga, mental wellness activities, arts programming, social connection and a warm vegetarian lunch.

She described SACSS as “this bright gathering place where you can see your friends and you just have camaraderie and socialization, exercise and good food across the day.”

SACSS has become a one-stop center for senior program, help accessing health care, mental wellness services and workforce development.

The governor also visited Stitch with SACSS, the organization’s workforce development program teaching sewing skills and providing each graduate with a sewing machine and opportunities to pursue work from home. The program, with 70 graduates till date, has had the support of Rozic and Ung, both of whom said they appreciated the opportunity to meet the students in classroom whom they usually meet during graduation celebrations.

The organization said it hopes to build on the visit by strengthening partnerships that help it serve underserved communities across New York.