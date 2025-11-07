Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill Announces Chief of Staff and Chief Counsel

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Trenton, NJ — New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill today announced the first members of her senior leadership team. Alex Ball will serve as Chief of Staff and Tim Lydon will serve as Chief Counsel.

“As we hit the ground running for New Jersey, I am excited to announce that Alex Ball will be my Chief of Staff, and Tim Lydon will serve as Chief Counsel. Each of them brings exceptional leadership, integrity, competence, and a deep commitment to service. Their expertise and dedication will help us build an administration that delivers real results for New Jersey—a strong economy, affordable communities, and a state government focused on saving New Jerseyans time and money,” said Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill.

“It’s an honor to serve Governor-elect Sherrill and the people of New Jersey,” said Ball. “This is a moment of great opportunity for our state, and I look forward to helping build a team that reflects New Jersey and delivers meaningful change for the people. I have seen firsthand the grit and determination Mikie brings to serving others and this administration will be no different. Our team will take the values and vision of Mikie’s campaign to Trenton and deliver on an agenda that delivers for New Jerseyans.”

“I’m proud to join Governor-elect Sherrill’s team and help advance her mission of transparent, ethical, and accountable government,” said Lydon. “Our administration will always put the public interest first, and I look forward to working together with Alex to serve a Governor deeply committed to affordability and ruthless competence to deliver real results.”

Alex Ball was most recently Campaign Manager on the Mikie Sherrill for Governor campaign and has served as a campaign manager and chief of staff for several members of Congress. Previously, Ball was Chief of Staff for Reps. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and Jason Crow (CO-06), and held senior roles at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and EMILYs List.

Tim Lydon was most recently Policy Director and General Counsel on the Mikie Sherrill for Governor campaign and has decades of experience in public service. Lydon has previously served as Executive Director of the New Jersey Senate Majority Office, Director of Cabinet Affairs for Gov. Jon Corzine, and Chief of Staff to Rep. John Adler. For over eight years, he also served as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge.