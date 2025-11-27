GOPIO OC (Orange County) Chapter re-launched in Southern California

- ADVERTISEMENT -



GOPIO International, the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (www.gopio.net), welcomed the re-launch of its new chapter GOPIO-OC (Orange County) California, to a house full of 55 guests, on Nov 16, 2025 at the India Gate Restaurant, Tustin, CA.

Hosted by its former president, now Chairman Amrit Bhandari, current president Hark Vasa, and GOPIO Orange County Executive Committee, there was much pent-up excitement and celebration as in the opening of a new chapter. GOPIO OC, with its brand-new Executive Committee welcomed the guests in an initial meet and greet hour with tea and refreshments, prior to the formal information exchange session, followed by lunch and co

The key objectives of this gathering were to:

Raise awareness of whatGOPIOis, its mission, and goals Introduce the newly invigorated Executive Team, and Invite guests to become members to furtherGOPIO’s work

Attending as speakers were top three of GOPIO International Executive Team, namely: – – – Prakash Shah, President , along with his wife Rajul Shah. Kewal Kanda, Vice President and local community leader, and J Nami Kaur, Global Ambassador.

The event opened with a Welcome address by Amrit Bhandari, Chairman of GOPIO-OC, introducing the above dignitaries and setting the tone of the meeting. He was the original initiator of this chapter, encouraged by previous Southern California GOPIO leaders as the late Inder Singh and Dilip Bhutani. Next, Co-host Hark Vasa, President of GOPIO-OC introduced his newly formed executive committee members, detailing their track record and experience serving the community in Southern California. Vasa inspired and expressed his commitment, along with his GOPIO-OC team, to further the goals and mission of GOPIO for the wellbeing of the Indian Diaspora.

Led by J. Nami Kaur, the GOPIO International part of the meeting followed next. Nami started as a junior volunteer with GOPIO when it was founded in 1989, and currently serves as its Global Ambassador, as well as the Chair of the GOPIO Foundation. She shared with the audience how GOPIO started, its mission, history, major achievements, and her vision for the next few years. Nami introduced the GOPIO International president Prakash Shah, who addressed the audience as the keynote speaker.

GOPIO, was founded in New York in 1989 at the First Global Convention, by its slate of founders, including the current Chairman of GOPIO International. Dr. Thomas Abraham. Its initial mission was to address the human rights violations and discrimination faced by Indians, not only in the USA but across the world. GOPIO is considered an NGO by the United Nations. GOPIO has about 55+ active chapters in 40+ countries. The mission then expanded to working with the governments across the world and India to implement policies benefiting the Indian Diaspora. With its numerous chapters across the world, a huge pool of members, business owners, and entrepreneurs, it has now become a major opportunity for networking. GOPIO is helping solve issues faced by Indians, creating opportunities to contribute to the economy of India and prosperity of the entrepreneurs. As India marches towards the world’s major economy, GOPIO provides a bridge between Indians across the world, for their personal uplifting, as well as benefitting both their country of domicile and motherland. The mission of GOPIO is not limited to any one issue facing the Indian Diaspora. It looks to respond to issues and ideas emanating from its members for initiatives and solutions. Examples include the most recent H-1B $100,000 fee issue in the US, where GOPIO officials met with the US Government leaders to resolve this matter.